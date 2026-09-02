If you've ever visited L.A., you probably noticed that fashion there leans heavily on chic athleisure. Whether walking around Malibu Park at Cross Creek, hiking Runyon Canyon, or grabbing lunch at the hot bar at Erewhon, even the chicest dressers wear leggings. On the other hand, if you're in Paris, there's a lesser chance you'll see stylish Parisians donning leggings outside the Pilates studio. However, if they were to walk around in leggings like it girls in L.A., they'd choose the leggings color trend that Jennifer Lopez was just spotted in: burgundy.
This week, while heading to a workout in Santa Monica, J.Lo was spotted wearing burgundy leggings with a matching sports bra. She paired the monochromatic set with a Yankees baseball cap, oversized sunglasses, slouchy socks, and Nikesneakers.
Whether it's leggings, a chunky sweater, or leather knee-high boots, burgundy fashion items always look expensive. Plus, they're just as versatile as black ones but can make everyday staples feel more elegant with minimal effort. That's why French women, whose style is built on luxury and elegance, would be quick to add burgundy leggings to their everyday rotation.
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If you want to refresh your leggings drawer for fall without buying another pair of black leggings, keep scrolling to see J.Lo's outfit and shop a selection of burgundy leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.