I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Wouldn’t Survive a NYFW Without These 8 Items in Tow

You have to see it for yourself: New York's energy is electric right now. As soon as creatives from all over the globe touch down for NYFW, the entire city feels like one grand homecoming. It's always a treat to see friendly faces backstage and catch up at events, but that being said, the five-day blip is a bit of a whirlwind. I'm often working in the back of cabs, ducking into laptop-friendly cafés, and running on caffeine and little sleep, which means I need portable, multitasking items in my bag at all times to help me look and feel presentable. I'm a beauty editor! On-the-go skincare keeps me sane!
Ahead, discover the staples I would not survive without this season, from a complexion-quenching mist to a blurring lip tint to the perfume I keep getting compliments on. Trust—whenever you're met with a jam-packed schedule, these are the heroes you'll want on-hand.
Shop My 8 NYFW Beauty Staples
EMBRYOLISSE
Radiant Eye Balm Stick
This eye balm glides on so effortlessly that I often apply it in the car without a mirror (exhibit A). It also layers like a dream underneath makeup, so it's basically made for midday refreshes.
Glow Recipe
Vegan PDRN Tinted Soft Matte Lip Blur Balm
No lie, I wore this berry lip tint every single day during fashion week. The blur is so pretty and lasts for hours.
bloomingdales
Skin Caviar The Mist
The ultimate instant skin refresher. FYI, La Prairie has a spa residence this year at the Boomingdale's flagship location, but if you're unable to make it uptown, tossing this mist into your bag is the closest it comes to an on-the-go hydrating facial.
SIDIA
The Strike - Braless
I love Sidia's Braless scent, a creamy confection of black pepper, leather, vanilla, and coconut, but I love it even more when it's housed in a chic, jewelry-inspired vessel (one that's also super slim for on-the-go applications!). Multiple people already have asked me where I acquired such a treasure.
Touchland
Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
A necessity when dashing through NYC!
La Bonne Brosse
Small Brush N03
The chicest pocket-sized hairbrush to ever exist. I always have one in my bag for slick-back touch-ups.
DIOR
Le Baume Revitalizing Multi-Use Balm
One of my all-time favorite hand creams. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: It makes my hands feel like straight-up cashmere.
ANFISA Skin
Ân-Reflect Rotational Compact Mirror
This sleek, silver compact mirror deserves to have some eyes. Re-applying my lip combo has never felt cooler.
This leave-in is my go-to for preventing frizz (bonus: It also smells heavenly), and the mini version is perfect for smoothing down pesky flyaways.