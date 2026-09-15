I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Wouldn’t Survive a NYFW Without These 8 Items in Tow

Fit for any jam-packed schedule.

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Photo of Jamie Chevron attending NYFW
(Image credit: @jamieeschneider)

You have to see it for yourself: New York's energy is electric right now. As soon as creatives from all over the globe touch down for NYFW, the entire city feels like one grand homecoming. It's always a treat to see friendly faces backstage and catch up at events, but that being said, the five-day blip is a bit of a whirlwind. I'm often working in the back of cabs, ducking into laptop-friendly cafés, and running on caffeine and little sleep, which means I need portable, multitasking items in my bag at all times to help me look and feel presentable. I'm a beauty editor! On-the-go skincare keeps me sane!

Ahead, discover the staples I would not survive without this season, from a complexion-quenching mist to a blurring lip tint to the perfume I keep getting compliments on. Trust—whenever you're met with a jam-packed schedule, these are the heroes you'll want on-hand.

Shop My 8 NYFW Beauty Staples

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.