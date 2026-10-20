How to Wear a Fair Isle Sweater Like a Fashion Person This Winter

Don't reserve the knitwear for the holidays.

Kelsey Stewart&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Influencers in Fair Isle sweaters.
(Image credit: @lefevrediary; @anoukyve)
Jump to category:

Chalk it up to being Scottish, but I've always admired Fair Isle. (Fun fact: The knitting technique originated on a remote Scottish island and dates back centuries.) IMO, the pattern is fun and festive without being too on the nose for the holidays. But for some reason, I've never owned a Fair Isle sweater—until now. Recently, I got my hands on a super-cozy Jenni Kayne cardigan, which I already know will be in heavy rotation this winter. Naturally, I've been gleaning outfit inspiration from my favorite fashion people on Instagram.

Yes, Fair Isle is practically synonymous with the holiday season, but you don't need to wait until late November to take yours for a spin. After all, if the fashion set has taught us anything, it's that intentional styling can transform any look. A Fair Isle sweater and casual jeans, for instance, make for a foolproof winter outfit perfect for weekend activities. The knit can be dressed up, too, with luxe fabrics like leather and silk. Essentially, a Fair Isle sweater is a winter mainstay for a reason.

Ahead, discover six ways to style your Fair Isle knitwear this winter, courtesy of fashion insiders.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Fair Isle Sweater + High-Rise Jeans + Leather Gloves

Amy Julliette Lef&amp;eacute;vre in a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Give your Fair Isle sweater the spotlight it deserves by styling it with a single neutral hue—black or white work particularly well here. To keep the look from falling flat, reach for a playful accessory, like long leather opera gloves.

Shop the Look

Fair Isle Sweater + Blue Jeans + Suede Boots

Olympia Gayot in a Fair Isle Sweater.

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Leave it to Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director, to offer a master class in styling a Fair Isle sweater. For a day at the office, the fashion insider teamed her knit with light-wash jeans, brown suede booties, and a coordinating leather belt. No notes.

Shop the Look

Fair Isle Sweater + Flowy Pants + Ballet Flats

Anouk Yve in a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

If you like to keep your outfits cohesive, try sticking to three colors. For example, if your Fair Isle sweater boasts cream, brown, and black, pull two of those shades into the rest of your ensemble. Easy enough, right?

Shop the Look

Fair Isle Sweater + Leggings + Beanie

Marilyn in a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Have a ski trip on the calendar? It's not too early to start planning your outfits for said excursion. A Fair Isle sweater, leggings, and suede boots make for the perfect après-ski look. Cozy meets polished.

Shop the Look

Fair Isle Sweater + Dark-Wash Jeans + Ballet Flats

Coco Bassey in a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

If you're new to the Fair Isle game, there's no need to sport a bold knit. Instead, opt for a sweater with just a hint of the pattern around the neckline. From there, pair the piece with laid-back jeans and comfortable flats for an easy weekend outfit formula.

Shop the Look

Fair Isle Sweater + Leather Pencil Skirt + Pointed-Toe Heels

Sara Walker in a Fair Isle sweater.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Whether you're dressing for a holiday party or work this winter, a leather pencil skirt is a luxe addition to a Fair Isle ensemble. Up the ante with pointed-toe heels, and don't forget the tights on those teeth-chattering days.

Shop the Look

Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey Stewart
Contributing Fashion Editor

Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.