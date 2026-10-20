How to Wear a Fair Isle Sweater Like a Fashion Person This Winter

Chalk it up to being Scottish, but I've always admired Fair Isle. (Fun fact: The knitting technique originated on a remote Scottish island and dates back centuries.) IMO, the pattern is fun and festive without being too on the nose for the holidays. But for some reason, I've never owned a Fair Isle sweater—until now. Recently, I got my hands on a super-cozy Jenni Kayne cardigan, which I already know will be in heavy rotation this winter. Naturally, I've been gleaning outfit inspiration from my favorite fashion people on Instagram.
Yes, Fair Isle is practically synonymous with the holiday season, but you don't need to wait until late November to take yours for a spin. After all, if the fashion set has taught us anything, it's that intentional styling can transform any look. A Fair Isle sweater and casual jeans, for instance, make for a foolproof winter outfit perfect for weekend activities. The knit can be dressed up, too, with luxe fabrics like leather and silk. Essentially, a Fair Isle sweater is a winter mainstay for a reason.
Ahead, discover six ways to style your Fair Isle knitwear this winter, courtesy of fashion insiders.
Give your Fair Isle sweater the spotlight it deserves by styling it with a single neutral hue—black or white work particularly well here. To keep the look from falling flat, reach for a playful accessory, like long leather opera gloves.
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Veronica Beard
Jessalyn Fair Isle-Inspired Crewneck Sweater
Pistola
Sydney High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Flare Jeans in Slight Night Str
Favorite Daughter
The Long Lines Leather Gloves
Fair Isle Sweater + Blue Jeans + Suede Boots
Leave it to Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director, to offer a master class in styling a Fair Isle sweater. For a day at the office, the fashion insider teamed her knit with light-wash jeans, brown suede booties, and a coordinating leather belt. No notes.
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J.Crew
Fair Isle Rollneck Sweater
Banana Republic Factory
Timeless Turtleneck
Gap
High Rise '90s Slim Straight Jeans
Madewell
The Idris Ankle Boot
Fair Isle Sweater + Flowy Pants + Ballet Flats
If you like to keep your outfits cohesive, try sticking to three colors. For example, if your Fair Isle sweater boasts cream, brown, and black, pull two of those shades into the rest of your ensemble. Easy enough, right?
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Favorite Daughter
The Chalet Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater
ZARA
Flowy Pleated Pants
& Other Stories
Fringed Wool Blanket Scarf
Schutz
Arissa Flats in Black
Fair Isle Sweater + Leggings + Beanie
Have a ski trip on the calendar? It's not too early to start planning your outfits for said excursion. A Fair Isle sweater, leggings, and suede boots make for the perfect après-ski look. Cozy meets polished.
If you're new to the Fair Isle game, there's no need to sport a bold knit. Instead, opt for a sweater with just a hint of the pattern around the neckline. From there, pair the piece with laid-back jeans and comfortable flats for an easy weekend outfit formula.
Whether you're dressing for a holiday party or work this winter, a leather pencil skirt is a luxe addition to a Fair Isle ensemble. Up the ante with pointed-toe heels, and don't forget the tights on those teeth-chattering days.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.