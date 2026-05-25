PSA: The Chicest Over 50s Are Ditching Black Shoes for This Graceful Neutral Right Now

Instead of black shoes, the most elegant over-50s are wearing this less harsh neutral instead.

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Kelly Rutherford poses for a photo wearing white trousers with beige heels and a white jacket.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I’ve long considered shoes to be my speciality, so I’m always tuned into the footwear trends gaining momentum each season. From significant trend overhauls to the subtlest shifts in styling preferences, I want to know about them all. So when I noticed a particularly stylish set of women stepping away from their go-to black shoes in favour of a softer, more graceful neutral, I couldn’t resist documenting it.

Moving away from the ubiquitous black heel, this week I spotted actor Kelly Rutherford styling a sleek pair of light beige shoes in place of her usual darker options. Worn with a crisp white two-piece, the pale neutral complemented the freshness of her outfit beautifully, rather than grounding it too heavily in the way black shoes sometimes can.

Kelly Rutherford poses for a photo wearing white trousers with beige heels and a white jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled with white trousers, beige shoes enhance the lightness of an outfit, but they work just as well with blue denim or darker bottoms, too. Equally as versatile as black, this understated neutral slips into as many outfits whilst bringing a fresher, more refined finish.

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Inspired by this chic summer styling trick? Read on to shop my edit of the best beige shoes below.

Shop Beige Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.