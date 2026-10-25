Looking back, black sneakers were *the* sneakers of the early- to mid-2020s, with the Adidas Samba leading the charge. Everyone wore them—with jeans, knee-length skirts, trousers, and more. And many still are. But fashion trends tend to shift at the start of a new year, and black sneakers risk falling victim to 2027's changing of the guard. The only way to guarantee that yours will still look relevant in a few months? Wear them with a pop of color, specifically fuchsia, and cropped drawstring pants à la Zoë Kravitz. Suddenly, your black sneakers won't look dated. In fact, you'll look more up-to-date than ever.
For context, Kravitz was spotted wearing the somewhat dated sneaker color trend on the set of her upcoming film Die Alive, which has already resulted in plenty of save-worthy outfits. Her character donned a pair of black Adidas Sambas styled with cropped drawstring pants, a fuchsia-colored crewneck sweatshirt, and a car coat. The look was finished off with Prada's Re-Edition 1995 bag and a red knit scarf. Unlike some wardrobes for the big screen, Kravitz's character clearly has relatable style and an eye for dressing in a cool, casual, and modern way. Her sneaker styling is proof of that.
The trick is to style your black sneakers with other trends that are extremely "right now." Fuchsia is a color that's only just entering the style set's periphery, but soon, it'll be the next big thing. By wearing the rising color trend with black sneakers, the shoe style people are starting to feel fatigued with instantly becomes exciting again. The same goes for drawstring pants, and specifically, versions like J.Crew's Luna Pants and Leset's Kyoto Pants, which have a slightly cropped length and a subtle barrel leg. Celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber have been spotted in the style, and now that Kravitz has been added to that list, there's no telling what level of popularity this pant style will reach next.
Shop Kravitz's Black Adidas Samba Sneakers
adidas
Samba Og Shoes
A classic, comfortable shoe trend that, with the right styling, will never be "out."
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.