As a shopping editor, I spend hours every week digging through thousands of products online to find the best items just for you. With the new season officially in full swing, I've been looking for on-trend, affordable shoes for fall that can be dressed up or down easily. Recently, I stumbled upon a couple of footwear styles that fit the bill. Enter the Olivia Pumps and the Elara Kitten-Heel Tall Boots from Open Edit.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.