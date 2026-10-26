Not Trousers With Slingbacks: This Is the Chic Way to Style a Blazer in Winter 2026

Skip the predictable blazer and tailored pants with slingbacks. Instead, pair the jacket with this denim trend and heels.

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Whitney Peak wears a striped blazer.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between single- and double-breasted, fitted and oversize styles, there are many different blazers to choose from these days. The same goes for styling them—endless ways. If you're looking for one easy outfit formula to follow, though, take inspiration from actress Whitney Peak.

While leaving The Today Show in New York City this morning, Peak was photographed in a pinstripe blazer layered over a button-down shirt and paired with faded bootcut jeans. The denim balanced the tailored formality of her upper layers, adding an effortlessly cool edge. For shoes, she chose closed-toe platform heels that grounded the ensemble.

Whitney Peak wears a pinstripe blazer, bootcut jeans, and platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm sure I'm not the only one who associates blazers with formal workwear and traditional office settings, so seeing Peak style a blazer in a completely different light feels refreshing. She intentionally ditched the conventional pairings—matching tailored trousers and slingbacks—and took the unexpected route. This element of surprise has set cool, chic outfits apart from those that are just fine in 2026.

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If you're inspired to style a blazer in a fresh way, keep scrolling. Ahead, discover the best bootcut jeans and platform heels that will make any blazer look modern, elevated, and elegant this year and beyond.

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.