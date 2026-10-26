Between single- and double-breasted, fitted and oversize styles, there are many different blazers to choose from these days. The same goes for styling them—endless ways. If you're looking for one easy outfit formula to follow, though, take inspiration from actress Whitney Peak.
While leaving The Today Show in New York City this morning, Peak was photographed in a pinstripe blazer layered over a button-down shirt and paired with faded bootcut jeans. The denim balanced the tailored formality of her upper layers, adding an effortlessly cool edge. For shoes, she chose closed-toe platform heels that grounded the ensemble.
I'm sure I'm not the only one who associates blazers with formal workwear and traditional office settings, so seeing Peak style a blazer in a completely different light feels refreshing. She intentionally ditched the conventional pairings—matching tailored trousers and slingbacks—and took the unexpected route. This element of surprise has set cool, chic outfits apart from those that are just fine in 2026.
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If you're inspired to style a blazer in a fresh way, keep scrolling. Ahead, discover the best bootcut jeans and platform heels that will make any blazer look modern, elevated, and elegant this year and beyond.
Shop Bootcut Jeans and Platform Heels
Banana Republic
High-Rise Bootcut Jean
Great jeans with a great discount.
Larroudé
Ari Pumps
This style also comes in leather and suede and a range of colors.
Madewell
Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Don't sleep on Madewell's denim.
KHAITE
Arizona Mid-Calf Platform Boots
If Khaite is backing the revival of platform boots, you can expect to see many more of them.
NILI LOTAN
Roxane Jean
If you want to invest in well-made designer jeans but don't want to spend more than $500, Nili Lotan is for you.
L'AGENCE
Soho Platform Bootie
These also come in burgundy.
Citizens of Humanity
Lilah High Rise Boot
Dark-wash denim is still trending.
JIMMY CHOO
Marine 120 Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
Gorgeous.
EB Denim
Maria Slim Bootcut Jeans
It seems like every fashion person is talking about EB Denim right now.
Gianvito Rossi
Sally Suede Ankle Boots
Since the platform is the same height as the heel, these are guaranteed to be very comfortable.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.