If You Like Parisian Style, Wear Your Sweaters Like This, This, and This

It's said that two things can be true at once, and that's especially true for the emotions surrounding the start of fall for fashion people. Of course, we're excited to finally start wearing autumn staples: sweaters, coats, boots, and so on. However, fall's beginning also comes with other complicated feelings, such as a heady dose of nostalgia for summer and an unfettered desire to be transported back to some destination in France—preferably Paris. Navigating the transition requires us to tend to these sentimental feelings, and frankly, there's no better way to do just that than by indulging a little. No, we're not talking about booking a flight. Rather, we're talking about incorporating elements of French style into our own wardrobes. You might not be able to spend a day sauntering through the Tuileries, taking in the vivid ochre-and-crimson foliage, but you can wear one of the staples most Parisians wear around the city: sweaters.
Once temperatures drop, you'll find that few other basics are as favored by the French as knitwear (for a good reason). Sweaters are one of the most reliable pieces to create transitional outfits that feel equal parts effortless and elegant. After all, what other basic can be easily paired with everything? Straight-leg jeans and sleek loafers? Satin slips and slouchy boots? Simple tees and sneakers? Ouais, ouais, ouais! Sweaters are the most versatile fall item, hands down. But we'd be lying if we said a closet filled with knitwear is the secret to attaining that air of je ne sais quoi. The real key to emulating Parisians' fashion aesthetic is a thoughtful approach to styling. If you're unsure of how to style a sweater, much less how to style it in a French way, this fall, keep reading.
We've rounded up 11 French sweater outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that will assuage your post-summer blues or, at the very least, make you feel like you've just stepped out onto the streets of Paris.
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Tip #1: Wear Over the Shoulders
WEAR: Cardigan + Tank Top + Leather Pencil Skirt + Pointed Pumps + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: We might be in the midst of fall, but sometimes, the forecast isn't cold enough to justify heavier knitwear. Rather than skipping this staple altogether, take styling cues from the Parisian set by finishing your outfit with a cardigan worn on your shoulders. Cliché? Maybe. But you can always count on this light layer to make dressing for fluctuating fall temperatures très facile.
Styling Notes: What's another tried-and-tested way that the French style set wears this fall staple? [Insert dramatic pause.] Draped over the shoulders. Okay, maybe it's not the most dramatic way to style this staple, but it's meant to feel effortless. You'll see the Parisian set embrace that styling ethos through an ensemble that's typically comprised of a crewneck sweater draped over a trench coat, another cozy sweater layered underneath, a pair of cigarette jeans, and comfortable loafers.
Styling Notes: When you can't be bothered to spend time trying to drape your sweater perfectly, keep it simple. Wear your crewneck the old-fashioned way. If you're worried that wearing a black sweater in this way will feel a bit boring, consider styling your knit with a trend-forward item, such as a contrasting silk scarf as a belt. Few other items can single-handedly make your sweater feel brand-new quite like this accessory, but if you still feel like your outfit is missing something, add the season's trending pants, footwear, or bag silhouettes to the mix.
Styling Notes: Not interested in following trends? You're not alone. While the Parisian set is known for pairing fall staples with a few new trendy pieces from time to time, you'll find they prefer to style knitwear with other polished layering pieces that outlast the trend cycle. Even if you're not a local, you can look the part by layering a polo sweater over a fitted tee and then styling it with jeans, ballet flats, and a luxe handbag. It's a timeless styling formula that will make you feel French.
Styling Notes: Admittedly, throwing a sweater over a tank or tee isn't the most revolutionary styling idea. If you want to channel more of that signature rebellious spirit known to the French, try being subversive with how you style your knitwear. You can do just that by wearing your sweater as a base layer rather than a top one—e.g., layer a colorful fitted turtleneck underneath an oversize button-down shirt with tailored trousers, loafers, and a matching handbag. It's a simple styling tweak that will give this staple an avant-garde touch.
Styling Notes: Beyond styling your knitwear as a base layer, you can make this staple feel bolder by doubling up on your knitted pieces. Forget wearing one sweater, friends! You can make even the simplest beige crewneck stand out by adding a colorful cardigan around the waist and a couple of trendy accessories. It's a surefire way to take this staple from simple to striking, as the Parisian set proves.
Styling Notes: If you consider yourself a minimalist, you don't have to embrace a maximalist styling approach to make this staple more visually enticing. Skip doubled-up knits in favor of mismatched layers, such as a rough leather jacket paired with a polished sweater. You can dial up that contrast even further by styling your knit with a casual tee underneath and a pair of pleated trousers. The visual juxtaposition between these pieces will give your ensemble just enough edge without even trying too hard.
Styling Notes: We've all been there. You're short on time and simply can not be bothered to test out different mismatched layers. Luckily for you, there's a faster way to add visual contrast to any fall outfit: Incorporate a pop of color with your knitwear. Start by throwing on a few neutral-hued staples—relaxed jeans, thong sandals, and a sleek shoulder bag—and then cinch a colorful knit over a trench coat, and voilà! You've made a simple fall ensemble far more eye-catching by adding an unexpected color.
Styling Notes: For those who aren't the biggest fans of bright colors, the next best way to add visual depth to your fall outfits is by embracing texture. After all, fall is all about texture. Hello, that's why cashmere, wool, and leather trend each year! Lean into the season by styling your favorite turtleneck sweater with contrasting textiles, such as satin trousers. Pairing satin and cashmere is a practical way to dress for transitional weather without changing your color palette.
Styling Notes: Like clockwork, there comes a point in the season when the novelty of heavier textiles starts to fade. When you find yourself growing tired of wearing knitwear, the simplest way to make this staple fun again is to embrace a more playful styling approach. Specifically, experiment with proportions. Don't be afraid to wear knitwear that might not fit properly, such as an oversize cable-knit sweater styled with tailored shorts and statement accessories. By styling your knitwear in this way, you'll give this tired staple a lively twist.
Styling Notes: By now, we hope it's abundantly clear that sweaters remain a cherished fall staple in the minds and closets of the French style set. But if you're still unsure of how to style a sweater this fall, we'll leave you with one last word of advice: Adoptez l'attitude à l'aise—embrace the ease of dressing. Frankly, there's no better way to embody that ethos than wearing a monochrome ensemble this fall. But if you don't think wearing the same color from head to toe is visually compelling, take a cue from above by adding one contrasting accessory within the same palette to your look. Whether you're French or not, this fall sweater outfit is the epitome of effortless dressing.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.