It's Not Even Cyber Month, and Shopbop Is Giving Us a Surprise Sale—31 Items Fashionable People Will Buy

I know you're going to be into this. Shopbop just gave us a surprise sale—up to 40% off! Yes, before November (ahem, before Cyber Month officially kicks off). The sale is only three days, ending on Wednesday, October 28.
The Shopbop sale includes fall and winter standouts I know the fashionable people in my life will love. Below, I curated an edit of my favorites, including gorgeous sweaters you'll live in, stunning outerwear silhouettes, cool shoes, and everything in between.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.