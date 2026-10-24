When the Chicest Over-50s Travel in Track Pants, They Wear Them With This Cool Shoe

From here on out, I'll be taking my airport styling inspiration straight from Naomi Watts. This week, she made a pair of grey track pants look surprisingly polished, thanks to two clever styling choices: a sleek leather jacket and a vibrant red pair of trainers. Rather than reaching for the more predictable Ugg boots or slipper shoes, Naomi gave her relaxed trousers a welcome injection of colour, tapping into a winter shade that's gaining momentum right now.
Still comfortable enough for a long-haul flight, her red trainers felt like a far more considered choice than classic white, adding a pop of colour without compromising on practicality.
Naomi's black leather jacket brought another layer of polish to the look, with its glossy finish offering a sleek contrast to the laid-back track pants and trainers. Finished with sunglasses and a baseball cap, she created one of the chicest celebrity airport outfits I've seen in some time.
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Read on to shop red trainers inspired by Naomi's look.
Shop Red Trainers:
ZARA
Trainers With Heel Counter
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Adidas
SL 72s
Adidas's SL 72 Trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Style these with jeans or dress them down with track pants.
Isabel Marant
Senny Perforated Suede Sneakers
These also come in beige, cream and black.
Hoff
Bridge Red
The suede composition gives these such an elevated edge.
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Veja
Gt Sneakers
Pink and red remains one of my all time favourite colour combinations.
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Sportswear 76 Shoes
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.