When the Chicest Over-50s Travel in Track Pants, They Wear Them With This Cool Shoe

You can still wear track pants to the airport—just know that this shoe trend, plus this jacket, makes them look chicest.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Naomi Watts walks through the airport wearing grey track pants with a black leather bomber jacket, red trainers, a black cap and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

From here on out, I'll be taking my airport styling inspiration straight from Naomi Watts. This week, she made a pair of grey track pants look surprisingly polished, thanks to two clever styling choices: a sleek leather jacket and a vibrant red pair of trainers. Rather than reaching for the more predictable Ugg boots or slipper shoes, Naomi gave her relaxed trousers a welcome injection of colour, tapping into a winter shade that's gaining momentum right now.

Naomi Watts walks through the airport wearing grey track pants with a black leather bomber jacket, red trainers, a black cap and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still comfortable enough for a long-haul flight, her red trainers felt like a far more considered choice than classic white, adding a pop of colour without compromising on practicality.

Naomi's black leather jacket brought another layer of polish to the look, with its glossy finish offering a sleek contrast to the laid-back track pants and trainers. Finished with sunglasses and a baseball cap, she created one of the chicest celebrity airport outfits I've seen in some time.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Read on to shop red trainers inspired by Naomi's look.

Shop Red Trainers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.