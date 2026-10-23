The Chicest Women I Know Aren't Wearing Their Sweaters With Jeans

They're opting for these pieces instead.

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Published In Features
Collage of women wearing fall sweater outfits in 2026.
(Image credit: @maryljean; @_imanirandolph)
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Sweater weather is officially here, and while there's no shortage of ways to style your favorite knits, some combinations feel decidedly more interesting than others. This fall, I'm drawn to outfits that skip the predictable sweater-and-jeans pairing in favor of something a little more unexpected. Think chunky knits with silky skirts, classic crewnecks with tailored trousers, and oversize sweaters styled with everything from leather pants to statement skirts. It's proof that even the simplest sweater can make for a seriously chic outfit when paired with the right pieces.

For fall 2026, it's less about investing in an entirely new knitwear collection and more about getting creative with how you wear what you already own. A relaxed cashmere sweater paired with a satin midi skirt strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressed-up, and a fitted knit tucked into wide-leg trousers makes for an easy, polished look. I'm also loving the idea of pairing a simple sweater with something that has a little more personality, whether that's a bold print, an interesting texture, or an unexpected silhouette. The contrast is what makes these outfits feel current.

If you're looking to give your sweater rotation a refresh, the outfits ahead are a good place to start. I've rounded up the chicest sweater combinations to wear this season, and the one thing they all have in common is that there's not a single pair of jeans in sight. Whether your style leans minimalist, romantic, or a little more experimental, there's plenty of inspiration for making your favorite knits feel fresh again.

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Fall 2026 Sweater Outfits

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Get the look: Sweater + White skirt + Extra sweater + Loafers

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @johannalager)

Get the look: Sweater + Track pants + Statement bag + Flats

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Get the look: Sweater + T-shirt + Loose Bermuda shorts + Flip-flops

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: Sweater + Button-down shirt + Relaxed trousers + Heels

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Get the look: Sweater + T-shirt + Embellished skirt + Suede loafers

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @emmamilton)

Get the look: Sweater + Long camo shorts + Heels

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Get the look: Sweater + Slit skirt + Block heels

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Get the look: Sweater + Silk pants + Heels

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Get the look: Sweater + Silk midi skirt + Pointed-toe mules

A woman wearing a fall sweater outfit in 2026.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Get the look: Sweater + Long T-shirt + Leather skirt + Black heels

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor