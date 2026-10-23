The Chicest Women I Know Aren't Wearing Their Sweaters With Jeans

Sweater weather is officially here, and while there's no shortage of ways to style your favorite knits, some combinations feel decidedly more interesting than others. This fall, I'm drawn to outfits that skip the predictable sweater-and-jeans pairing in favor of something a little more unexpected. Think chunky knits with silky skirts, classic crewnecks with tailored trousers, and oversize sweaters styled with everything from leather pants to statement skirts. It's proof that even the simplest sweater can make for a seriously chic outfit when paired with the right pieces.
For fall 2026, it's less about investing in an entirely new knitwear collection and more about getting creative with how you wear what you already own. A relaxed cashmere sweater paired with a satin midi skirt strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressed-up, and a fitted knit tucked into wide-leg trousers makes for an easy, polished look. I'm also loving the idea of pairing a simple sweater with something that has a little more personality, whether that's a bold print, an interesting texture, or an unexpected silhouette. The contrast is what makes these outfits feel current.
If you're looking to give your sweater rotation a refresh, the outfits ahead are a good place to start. I've rounded up the chicest sweater combinations to wear this season, and the one thing they all have in common is that there's not a single pair of jeans in sight. Whether your style leans minimalist, romantic, or a little more experimental, there's plenty of inspiration for making your favorite knits feel fresh again.
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Fall 2026 Sweater Outfits
Get the look: Sweater + White skirt + Extra sweater + Loafers
Lioness
Dolce Knit Sweater
LSPACE
Venice Linen Coverup Skort
Get the look: Sweater + Track pants + Statement bag + Flats
AGOLDE
Bryony Top
Beyond Yoga
That Tracks Pants
Get the look: Sweater + T-shirt + Loose Bermuda shorts + Flip-flops
Jenni Kayne
Dree V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sandy Shorts
Get the look: Sweater + Button-down shirt + Relaxed trousers + Heels
Sporty & Rich
Logo Cashmere Polo
Madewell
Everyday Twill Trousers
Get the look: Sweater + T-shirt + Embellished skirt + Suede loafers
Susana Monaco
Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
STAUD
Lucia Skirt
Get the look: Sweater + Long camo shorts + Heels
VRG GRL
Ellis Knit Sweater
Superdown
Halia Baggy Shorts
Get the look: Sweater + Slit skirt + Block heels
Sold Out
The Refined Cardigan
Reformation
Fleur Linen Skirt
Get the look: Sweater + Silk pants + Heels
LE BOP
Amelia Convertible Scarf Shrug
STAUD
Stroll Silk Pants
Get the look: Sweater + Silk midi skirt + Pointed-toe mules
Reformation
Jo Oversized Regenerative Wool Sweater
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Get the look: Sweater + Long T-shirt + Leather skirt + Black heels