A Great Jumper Is the Outfit—8 Knitwear Trends You’ll See It Girls Wearing This Winter

From ultra-high-neck jumpers to knitted vests, these are the trending knitwear items to bring into your wardrobe this winter.

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Five images of models from the autumn/winter 2026 runways featuring knitwear trends, such as lace knits, asymmetric knits, knit vets, and deep v-neck knits.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
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We might be experiencing an unseasonably warm start to autumn, and there might not yet be enough of a chill in the air to warrant the emergence of our best knitwear, but still, it's time to start looking at 2026's knitwear trends, all of which will easily round out what you already have. You probably already have the autumn basics covered in your wardrobe (a crew-neck jumper, a cardigan, etc.), but these new trending knits will add colour, texture and unique silhouettes.

I knew we were destined for a good year of knitwear when I looked at Nina Ricci's autumn/winter 2026 runway. Ribbons dangled from holes in jumpers, enormous V-necks gaped out across models' shoulders and the show described itself as a transportation to "somewhere between the pathways of Versailles and the muddy fields of Glastonbury." Not only was it clear to me that maximalism is unabashedly back (and staying put), but also that designers were going to have fun with our knitwear in 2026. Stripes and colourful patterns adorned the knits of Lacoste, Dries Van Noten and Eckhaus Latta. But don't worry, my fellow minimalists, there are plenty of knitwear trends that will appeal to us, too.

For instance, the ultra-high-neck knit, which gets its drama not from bold patterns or colours but simply from the height of the turtleneck, was out in full force on runways and makes for the perfect pairing with your go-to autumn and winter trousers. Opposing this ascension was a descent—exaggerated V-necks were also everywhere. Delicate knits akin to lace and crochet sweater vests were plentiful as well. So it's not only a great year to be a knitwear enthusiast, but it's an even better year to update your own collection.

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If you're ready to get ahead on knit season, scroll on to discover the eight best knitwear trends straight from the runways.

8 Knitwear Trends You'll Want to Wear All Season

1. Ultra-High Neck

Four images of models from the autumn winter 2026 runways wearing ultra-high-neck jumpers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: One of the most intriguing knitwear trends spotted on the A/W 26 runways only involved an extra inch or two of fabric. The ultra-high-neck takes the turtleneck and—literally—elevates it to new heights. These necks are higher, slouchier and so much more interesting than a jumper collar that can only fold over once. Look to designers like Gabriela Hearst and Icicle for inspiration.

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2. Asymmetric Seams and Hems

Four images of knitwear from the AW26 runways of models wearing knits with asymmetrical hemlines and seams

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Tastemakers are seemingly reclaiming the "imperfect" and making it something that's intentionally a little askew. From 2022's "frazzled Englishwoman" to Miu Miu's rebellious-little-sister aesthetic, it's clear that personal style is less about coming across as prim and perfect and more about articulating who you are and what you like. Part of that involves clothes that do the talking, including asymmetric hemlines and seams. No, they're not a mistake; these pretty knits are exactly how they're supposed to be and bring everything necessary for playing with proportions in your outfits. Whether it's an extra-long knit with a tapered hem that doubles as a dress or a slit up the side or in the shoulder, there are plenty of ways to wear this trend.

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3. Chunky-Knit Cardigans

Four images from the autumn winter 2026 runways featuring models wearing chunky knit cardigans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Cardigans for the last year or so have been passed off as more of a shirt than a full knit. They've been sleek, waisted or body-hugging, which are stylish in their own right. However, the chunky knit cardigan has been missed, but 2026 is ushering in its return. Call them "grandpa" knits, but this season they're especially polished. Magda Butrym's flared-collar and straight-cut cardigan is sleeker than the chunky knits of seasons before, and Altuzarra's version proves that even the thickest knits still have tucking-in capabilities. Even the smaller, Kyiv-based fashion label Kseniaschnaider turned its chunky knit into a jacket-like shape. So many options!

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4. Maximalist Knitwear

Four models from the autumn winter runways wearing maximalist jumpers and cardigans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: As previously mentioned, maximalism is well and truly back. This was evident from bohemian fashion's return earlier in spring and the loud and colourful summer maximalist trends many in the fashion set wore. Expect to see much of the same for our autumn capsule wardrobes. The runways were doused with motley mixtures of colours, embellishments galore and a patchwork of textures built into one jumper. It's nothing if not joyful, and having vibrant knitwear is certainly welcome as the days get shorter and colder.

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5. Exaggerated V-Necklines

Four images of models from the autumn/winter 2026 runways wearing jumpers with exaggerated v-necklines

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Whilst turtlenecks have become markedly higher, V-necks have been cut deeper than ever in this year's knitwear collections. Zimmermann, Nina Ricci, Paul Costelloe, Prada and Missoni are just a few of the names that incorporated a low-cut V. This style is practically made for layering and is a statement simply from its shape alone. The trend is already playing out in everyday fashion, too. Just look at the popularity of Reformation's Jonie Scoop Neck, which has the softened point of a V-neck but is far deeper than most other jumpers.

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6. Knitted Vests

Four images of models from the AW26 runways wearing different knit vests, from crochet and colourful to beige and turtleneck

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Knitted vests don't get enough credit for their versatility, but maybe now they will. Whether you love a DIY-looking crochet vest full of colours à la Stella McCartney or a cashmere minimalist sweater vest from Shanghai-based brand Uma Wang, there's arguably a vest for everyone this year. They're a warming addition over a long-sleeved top or button-down, and are easy enough to transition into spring and early summer by wearing them alone with jeans or skirts.

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7. Lace-Inspired Knits

Four images of models from the AW26 runways wearing delicate knitwear that looks lace-inspired

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This summer, the crochet trend appeared as headscarves, tops and skirts. Lace was also interspersed throughout 2026, whether it was French-girl-inspired lace outfits or lace-trim skirts. Though it's ideal for fair weather, gossamer stitchwork may not seem like a logical fit for the months when we need ample warmth, yet the runways said otherwise. Lace-inspired stitchwork appeared in a variety of shows, from open-weave jumpers at Acne to lace-trimmed collars at Dolce & Gabbana. This brings elegance and a delicate touch to winter, a time when we typically expect opaque fabrics and tight-knit constructions.

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8. Striped Knits

Four images of models wearing striped knitwear from the autumn winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: We've already seen the popularity of the striped top this year, so it's only a natural progression for it to morph into knitwear as the seasons change. Stripes are often a hero of autumn dressing, and this year's selection is notably cool. Most of the knits with this pattern on the runways were in a rainbow of shades and were more form-fitting, better resembling shirts. There were a multitude of colour combinations, too, including more earthy neutrals with the occasional pop of red to candy-coloured stripes with primary hues usually reserved for warmer months. Sitting under the category of maximalist knits, it's yet another way of creating a more playful, jubilant wardrobe as winter fully settles in.

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Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.