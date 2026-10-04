We might be experiencing an unseasonably warm start to autumn, and there might not yet be enough of a chill in the air to warrant the emergence of our best knitwear, but still, it's time to start looking at 2026's knitwear trends, all of which will easily round out what you already have. You probably already have the autumn basics covered in your wardrobe (a crew-neck jumper, a cardigan, etc.), but these new trending knits will add colour, texture and unique silhouettes.
I knew we were destined for a good year of knitwear when I looked at Nina Ricci's autumn/winter 2026 runway. Ribbons dangled from holes in jumpers, enormous V-necks gaped out across models' shoulders and the show described itself as a transportation to "somewhere between the pathways of Versailles and the muddy fields of Glastonbury." Not only was it clear to me that maximalism is unabashedly back (and staying put), but also that designers were going to have fun with our knitwear in 2026. Stripes and colourful patterns adorned the knits of Lacoste, Dries Van Noten and Eckhaus Latta. But don't worry, my fellow minimalists, there are plenty of knitwear trends that will appeal to us, too.
For instance, the ultra-high-neck knit, which gets its drama not from bold patterns or colours but simply from the height of the turtleneck, was out in full force on runways and makes for the perfect pairing with your go-to autumn and winter trousers. Opposing this ascension was a descent—exaggerated V-necks were also everywhere. Delicate knits akin to lace and crochet sweater vests were plentiful as well. So it's not only a great year to be a knitwear enthusiast, but it's an even better year to update your own collection.
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If you're ready to get ahead on knit season, scroll on to discover the eight best knitwear trends straight from the runways.
8 Knitwear Trends You'll Want to Wear All Season
1. Ultra-High Neck
Style Notes: One of the most intriguing knitwear trends spotted on the A/W 26 runways only involved an extra inch or two of fabric. The ultra-high-neck takes the turtleneck and—literally—elevates it to new heights. These necks are higher, slouchier and so much more interesting than a jumper collar that can only fold over once. Look to designers like Gabriela Hearst and Icicle for inspiration.
Shop the Trend:
GABRIELA HEARST
Courtney Herringbone Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Not only does this jumper have a super-high neck, but it has subtle balloon sleeves too.
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper
The wool-cashmere blend and cream colour make this knit look extremely luxurious.
Soft Goat
Brushed Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater
Short sleeves and a brushed texture adds something unique to your knitwear rotation.
Reformation
Dove Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Wear the collar up for extra drama or fold it down. Either way, the bold red brings energy.
2. Asymmetric Seams and Hems
Style Notes: Tastemakers are seemingly reclaiming the "imperfect" and making it something that's intentionally a little askew. From 2022's "frazzled Englishwoman" to Miu Miu's rebellious-little-sister aesthetic, it's clear that personal style is less about coming across as prim and perfect and more about articulating who you are and what you like. Part of that involves clothes that do the talking, including asymmetric hemlines and seams. No, they're not a mistake; these pretty knits are exactly how they're supposed to be and bring everything necessary for playing with proportions in your outfits. Whether it's an extra-long knit with a tapered hem that doubles as a dress or a slit up the side or in the shoulder, there are plenty of ways to wear this trend.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Ribbed Asymmetric Cardigan
The off-centre buttons down this cardigan instantly refresh this cold-weather staple.
ZARA
Asymmetric Knit Jumper
Slightly sheer but still sleek enough for autumn and winter, this knit is worth adding to your collection.
ACNE STUDIOS
Argyle Silk, Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
This cardigan has a faux layered shirt beneath, giving it a unique asymmetrical look.
OSSOU
Wright Scarf-Detailed Wool-Blend Sweater
The wrapped shoulder turns into a scarf at the back of this jumper, and the small keyhole opening is a chic little touch, too.
3. Chunky-Knit Cardigans
Style Notes: Cardigans for the last year or so have been passed off as more of a shirt than a full knit. They've been sleek, waisted or body-hugging, which are stylish in their own right. However, the chunky knit cardigan has been missed, but 2026 is ushering in its return. Call them "grandpa" knits, but this season they're especially polished. Magda Butrym's flared-collar and straight-cut cardigan is sleeker than the chunky knits of seasons before, and Altuzarra's version proves that even the thickest knits still have tucking-in capabilities. Even the smaller, Kyiv-based fashion label Kseniaschnaider turned its chunky knit into a jacket-like shape. So many options!
Shop the Trend:
COS
Flecked Chunky Wool-Alpaca Cardigan
Navy and chocolate brown is a colour mix synonymous with the cooler months.
Dôen
Darcy Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
In an all-cream hue (buttons and all), this cardigan will work with nearly any bottoms you wear it with.
The Row
Poynta Cashmere Cardigan
I'm shocked that this cardigan from The Row hasn't sold out yet, but it's certainly on its way.
Vero Moda Curve
Soft Fluffy Knit O-Neck Cardigan
This is buttery-soft and warm but still light enough to layer over shirts or tees.
4. Maximalist Knitwear
Style Notes: As previously mentioned, maximalism is well and truly back. This was evident from bohemian fashion's return earlier in spring and the loud and colourful summer maximalist trends many in the fashion set wore. Expect to see much of the same for our autumn capsule wardrobes. The runways were doused with motley mixtures of colours, embellishments galore and a patchwork of textures built into one jumper. It's nothing if not joyful, and having vibrant knitwear is certainly welcome as the days get shorter and colder.
Shop the Trend:
Essentiel
Vintage Pink and Orange Pompon-Embellished Knitted Sweater
This is exactly what I envision when I think of a maximalist knit. The pom-pom detail is so much fun.
Miu Miu
Cashmere and Silk Cardigan
A cute ruffled cardigan from Miu Miu can be styled in so many ways, both with other bright prints and colours and more subdued tones.
Isabel Marant
Morine Striped Brushed Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater
This striped sweater features colours typically reserved for spring and summer, but they work so well in a knit.
Ralph Lauren Collection
Floral Cashmere Crewneck Jumper
This jumper takes the trending principles of brocade and carpet textures and works them into knitwear.
5. Exaggerated V-Necklines
Style Notes: Whilst turtlenecks have become markedly higher, V-necks have been cut deeper than ever in this year's knitwear collections. Zimmermann, Nina Ricci, Paul Costelloe, Prada and Missoni are just a few of the names that incorporated a low-cut V. This style is practically made for layering and is a statement simply from its shape alone. The trend is already playing out in everyday fashion, too. Just look at the popularity of Reformation's Jonie Scoop Neck, which has the softened point of a V-neck but is far deeper than most other jumpers.
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Massimo Dutti
Long-Line Knit Sweater With Neckline Detail
Perfect with a scoop-neck tee underneath.
Prada
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Made from cashmere, this jumper is an excellent layering piece; it's thin enough to tuck in and wear over a bralette or vest.
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
The most stylish fashion creators have been seen in this specific jumper already this season.
Sézane
Pauline Jumper
Brushed textures are also trending, and this wool and mohair blend provides that soft and fuzzy appearance.
6. Knitted Vests
Style Notes: Knitted vests don't get enough credit for their versatility, but maybe now they will. Whether you love a DIY-looking crochet vest full of colours à la Stella McCartney or a cashmere minimalist sweater vest from Shanghai-based brand Uma Wang, there's arguably a vest for everyone this year. They're a warming addition over a long-sleeved top or button-down, and are easy enough to transition into spring and early summer by wearing them alone with jeans or skirts.
Shop the Trend:
MAX MARA
Giochi Wool and Cashmere-Blend Tank
This vest is made of a wool and cashmere blend but is fine enough to function as a shirt on its own.
Stella McCartney
Hand-Crocheted Heart Vest
Hand-crocheted and full of the most vibrant shades, this is an excellent option for maximalists and anyone who wants a little more colour in their wardrobe.
COS
Knitted Cashmere-Blend Vest
With cardigan buttons for a polished finish.
Nobody's Child
Oatmeal Marl Ribbed Trim Knitted Vest
An ideal option for wearing over a tailored button-down shirt.
7. Lace-Inspired Knits
Style Notes: This summer, the crochet trend appeared as headscarves, tops and skirts. Lace was also interspersed throughout 2026, whether it was French-girl-inspired lace outfits or lace-trim skirts. Though it's ideal for fair weather, gossamer stitchwork may not seem like a logical fit for the months when we need ample warmth, yet the runways said otherwise. Lace-inspired stitchwork appeared in a variety of shows, from open-weave jumpers at Acne to lace-trimmed collars at Dolce & Gabbana. This brings elegance and a delicate touch to winter, a time when we typically expect opaque fabrics and tight-knit constructions.
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Gaël Jumper
This blends the delicacy of lace with the soft, fuzzy texture of mohair. A gorgeous pairing.
COS
Pointelle-Knit Mohair Jumper
Pointelle and mohair create the most ethereal texture whilst keeping you cosy.
L'Agence
Lace-Trim Eluna Cardigan
This cardigan would look gorgeous under a thick wool coat.
MARANT ÉTOILE
Obeline Wool-Blend Chrochet Sweater
Crochet doesn't have to be reserved for summer. With a thin merino or wool top underneath, you can wear this stitching into autumn and winter.
8. Striped Knits
Style Notes: We've already seen the popularity of the striped top this year, so it's only a natural progression for it to morph into knitwear as the seasons change. Stripes are often a hero of autumn dressing, and this year's selection is notably cool. Most of the knits with this pattern on the runways were in a rainbow of shades and were more form-fitting, better resembling shirts. There were a multitude of colour combinations, too, including more earthy neutrals with the occasional pop of red to candy-coloured stripes with primary hues usually reserved for warmer months. Sitting under the category of maximalist knits, it's yet another way of creating a more playful, jubilant wardrobe as winter fully settles in.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Lian Cashmere Crew Sweater
This is fine enough for layering and looking chic, but the recycled cashmere still keeps you cosy.
SUZIE KONDI
Kismet Striped Cashmere Sweater
Made of Italian cashmere, this is the most cheerful choice for wearing with cargos, leggings, trousers and skirts this winter.
MANGO
Knit Striped Sweater
Another option with an unexpected colour combination that works surprisingly well.
Paul Smith
Merino Wool 'Signature Stripe' Cardigan
I'd wear this with a pair of indigo jeans or a cream-coloured slip skirt.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.