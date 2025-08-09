Karla Welch on Fall's Biggest Color Trend, Her Fave Watch, and the Outfit Combo She'll Never Tire Of

Karla Welch needs no introduction, but I'll provide a short one anyway. She's a mastermind stylist who has elevated all of her clients to fashion icon status, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Anna Sawai, Olivia Wilde, Sarah Paulson, and Michelle Monaghan. If you've ever obsessed over an amazing red carpet look in the last decade, there's a good chance Welch was behind it. She's also the CEO of two different companies: Wishi and The Period Company.
As soon as I got the chance to interview Welch, I knew exactly what to ask her. We discussed her top summer outfits, favorite watch, color trend predictions for fall, and more. Scroll down to read our full interview.
What are your top three favorite pieces for summer?
A white tee with white jeans. It’s crisp, clean, and always effortlessly chic. Next, a bandana kerchief. I love how versatile it is—you can wear it in your hair, as a top, belt, or necktie. It adds the perfect amount of country charm! Finally, [I recommend] wearing whatever bathing suit you want and loving your amazing body. Summer is about feeling good. Moisturize, glow up, and live it up!
What’s your favorite watch to wear right now?
I honestly can’t pick just one. Right now, I’m obsessed with the Citizen Dress Classic Watch ($325) with the black strap and gold hardware, and the brand's Zenshin Three-Hand Watch ($420) in silver. That said, I’m eyeing the gold ones too! Both of these watches are super classic and work with how I dress—especially jeans and tees. The silver feels a little more masc, the gold feels elegant. It’s funny—both are totally different but still feel equally cool and timeless. That’s real style to me.
Are you a proponent of mixing metals when it comes to jewelry and watches?
I love mixing metals and textures. Stack them all—there are no rules! That’s the fun of it.
What do you think will be the biggest color trend for fall 2025?
I’m hoping for a rich, rich red or burgundy. And honestly, a deep navy, too. Even better, let’s pair them together. It’s a bold, luxe combo I’m dying to see.
What’s the most classic way to style jeans for fall?
Picking one favorite pair of jeans is impossible—it’s all about what fits and feels best. I’ll always try the new trendy styles, but I’ll never give up the classic cuts that make me feel amazing. For fall, I’ll never tire of pairing jeans with a tee, a blazer, a beat-up loafer or cowboy boot, and of course, my Citizen watch.
Re-Create Karla Welch's Favorite Denim Outfit for Fall
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
Welch has a penchant for oversized blazers.
H&M
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
Nothing beats a simple tee.
Citizen
Dress Classic
Welch's favorite Citizen watch is the kind of timepiece that will never go out of style.
