9 Sophisticated Trends That Will Have You Dripping in Elegance This Summer

"How do I look more sophisticated?" is something my friend asked me in our WhatsApp group this week. "Everyone's talking about classic style and 'Old Money'". She's not wrong. In place of the hyper minimalism which dominated for years, fashion has taken a very elegant turn, and it's all I ever see on my social media feeds. Turns out, this isn't just the algorithm serving me what it thinks I will like, but even my friends, all of whom have very varied styles, seem to be receiving the same prompts. "I really don't think you can dress like that on a budget," says another pal. At this point, I have to wonder baiting me, for I've spent the last few months documenting not only how to dress more elegantly but also, proving that you needn't break the bank to do so. In fact, you might not even need to spend any money at all.

I decided to take a fresh look at the sophisticated fashion trends I keep seeing over and over again this summer and, genuinely, I'd say most of them already live in your wardrobe. If not, they should be easy to procure regardless of what your budget may be. Deciding to go one step further than simply share this information with my friends, I've charted nine pieces you need to achieve peak elegance, with shopping options to suit all price points. Are you ready to be called graceful or classy? Because that's what people will call you when you wear any of the below.

9 Sophisticated Fashion Trends That Look Elegant No Matter How You Style Them

1. Draped Tops

Style Notes: There's something about the surplus fabric that makes draped tops (and dresses for that matter) feel especially premium. Right now, I'm seeing lots of stylish people wearing off-the-shoulder draped tops, tucking them into tailored and wide-leg trousers for further elegant kudos.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Darcy Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW

CORTANA + Net Sustain Tully Off-The-Shoulder Draped Silk-Blend Tulle Top £496 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Draped Top £55 SHOP NOW

2. Big Bags

Style Notes: Instead of stuffing your smaller handbags with all of your essentials, throwing them into a larger tote can look much chicer (and, by proxy, more sophisticated). Mary-Kate Olsen is a fan of carrying huge totes to effortlessly counter her more formal attire—try it and I challenge you not to feel immensely cool in the process.

Shop the Trend:

The Row Brown EW Margaux Tote Bag £6835 SHOP NOW

The Midi New York | Olive Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier £425 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Leather Half Moon Bag £249 SHOP NOW

3. Full Skirts

Style Notes: While miniskirts can absolutely look sophisticated (it all comes down to the styling), there's something inherently polished about the full midis and maxis that are doing the rounds this summer. Pair with a simple top and throw a knit around your shoulders for a look that feels very Hamptons.

Shop the Trend:

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt £97 SHOP NOW

Hush Ishani Maxi Poplin Skirt £79 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW

4. Low-Heel Mules

Style Notes: Lots of sophisticated trends herald from the past, and one retro shoe that goes hand in hand with the aesthetic is the heeled mule. Popular in the '50s, this footwear trend is seeping with classic connotations. Try pairing yours with simple shift dresses for evenings out, or tailored shorts and a shirt for elevated daytime attire.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA Divine 50 Leopard-Print Suede Mules £570 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Callamu 50 Patent Leather Mules £625 SHOP NOW

5. Capri Pants

Style Notes: Although they feel especially current right now, there's something very classic-feeling about capri pants. Perhaps it's how they work seamlessly with other elegant pieces—pair with a tailored blazer and a chic handbag and your outfit will look extremely high end (even if it isn't).

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Belted Capri Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants £695 SHOP NOW

Maeve Gingham High-Rise Capri Pants £80 SHOP NOW

6. Lightweight Scarves

Style Notes: There's just something about a soft, lightweight scarf that feels so elevated, especially when it's worn loosely around the neck with a simple top or dress. Try pairing it with anything you'd ordinarily wear a statement necklace with and I promise you'll instantly look more sophisticated.

Shop the Trend:

RIXO ⋆ Julien Scarf in Grace Paisley Berry £65 SHOP NOW

Etsy Elegant Sheer Chiffon Scarf £4 SHOP NOW

Arket Long Silk Scarf £47 SHOP NOW

7. Simple Shirting

Style Notes: Shop the Trend: It sounds very obvious but switching out your usual T-shirt or vest in favour of a shirt will make any outfit you wear look and feel more polished. Another pro tip is to use a billowing style as a chic coverup on balmy days.

Arket Loose Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt £270 SHOP NOW

FRAME Striped Cotton Shirt £290 SHOP NOW

8. Slip Dresses

Style Notes: While I will always be here for a statement, head-turning dress, when it comes to looking sophisticated, choosing something more understated can work out in your favour. That said, you needn't stick to an LBD—why not try a silky slip dress in your favourite colour?

Shop the Trend:

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress £65 SHOP NOW

NILI LOTAN Cami Silk-Satin Gown £640 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW

9. Minimal Jewellery

Style Notes: Don't get me wrong—I have a big soft spot for sparkly things—but, if you want to look classy, the phrase "less is more" springs to mind. In place of bold bling, try layering in some simple pieces that work in harmony with the rest of your look, as opposed to commanding all of the attention.

Shop the Trend:

Astrid & Miyu Twist Cuff in Gold £75 SHOP NOW

LIE STUDIO The Julie Sterling Silver Drop Earrings £200 SHOP NOW