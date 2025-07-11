I'm pretty sure that at this point, every fashion person—myself included—has amassed quite the collection of shoulder bags. Since its comeback a number of years ago, the '90s-inspired style has been everywhere. But I'm sensing that people are ready for something new. Enter Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence appears to be quite fond of a certain throwback style as of late, and brands such as The Row, Saint Laurent, and Toteme are on the same page with some of the current bags in their lineups, and it was notably spotted on the S/S 25 runways of Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès, among others. The style is elegant doctor bags, which typically have a framed zip or clasp closure and two top handles, and are flat at the bottom. Most recently, Lawrence carried a vintage Fendi one while heading to dinner last night in NYC, and my main takeaway was that it made her white T-shirt and baggy jeans look exponentially more expensive than another bag trend may have. Her vintage embroidered vest also played a part, but I personally think that most credit should go to the bag. She also recently wore a doctor bag from The Row with a lace-trimmed slip skirt and a red vintage Hermès one with an all-white outfit. (Sidenote: Her vintage bag collection is becoming quite influential when it comes to trend spotting.)

If you're looking for a new bag to add to your collection that'll instantly elevate anything you wear (jeans and a white tee included), keep scrolling to shop my picks for some of the best doctor bags on the market. And unlike other bag trends that are popular this season, you can carry this one straight into fall and winter.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: vintage vest; vintage Fendi Selleria bag; DMY Studios Juno Sunglasses ($255)

Shop the Elegant Doctor Bag Trend