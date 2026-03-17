The day after Gwyneth Paltrow made her triumphant return to the Academy Awards by wearing a bridal white naked dress from Giorgio Armani to the 2026 Oscars, the actress and Goop founder proved that a night of glitz and glamour is nothing compared to her casually chic personal style.
A patron saint for minimalist dressing, the 53-year-old shared a carousel of photos leading up to Hollywood’s night of nights, offering a glimpse of her refined and unfussy sense of dressing. Captioning the post “The weekend”, her Instagram dump showed her eating brunch at Los Angeles’s famed diner Max & Helen, getting glammed up for the prestigious event and taking selfies with Sigourney Weaver.
However, it wasn’t her pre-soiree itinerary that piqued my interest the most, but the outfit she chose to do all these luxurious errands in: a Parisian-inspired Breton striped long-sleeved shirt, capri leggings and lace-up ballet flats I predict will be everywhere this spring.
Mingling with the who’s who of Tinseltown might just be another day for Gwyneth, but I adored how she doesn’t let the illusion of fame get in the way of her timeless and elegant dress sense. Whilst you or I might choose something slightly more opulent for a lavish party, the Marty Supreme star showed up wearing an effortlessly sophisticated ensemble you’d typically wear on a Saturday morning run to the farmer’s market or to the office on casual Friday.
Accessible, replicable and understated are core parts of Gwyneth’s brand identity and they’re working over time in this look. Still, the silhouette proves that she’s always one step ahead, with her shoe choice swiftly gaining traction amongst the best dressed. Whilst ghillies—which is the technical name for lace-up flats and are inspired by Celtic dance shoes—had a moment last year after appearing on the runway at Chloé and Simone Rocha, I suspect they’ll only increase in popularity as high-street giants like M&S, Mango and Zara adopt the trend.
And as the weather warms and the hemlines get shorter, I can’t think of a better outfit combination to slip into. Better yet, it also features a subtle fashion reference to the French New Wave cinema, with the quintessentially French look regularly worn by silver screen gamine and beatniks like Audrey Hepburn and Jean Seberg. You can take the girl out of Los Angeles, but you can’t take Los Angeles out of the girl.
Whether you’re seeking to update your spring wardrobe or are simply after a pair of shoes so you can step into the season in style, scroll on to shop the components of Gwyneth Paltrow’s polished outfit, ahead.
Shop Gwyneth Paltrow's Capri Leggings and Lace-U Ballet Flats
H&M
Crease-Leg Capri Leggings
Such a GP-coded look.
M&S
Lace Up Flat Ballet Pumps
These M&S shoes will be huge this spring.
Norma Kamali
Capri High-Rise Leggings
An elevated addition to a well-edited wardrobe.
Anthropologie
Maeve Tie-Up Grommet Ballet Flats
This low-vamp style is super chic.
SKIMS
The Essential Collection High-Waisted Capri
A great source for staples.
& Other Stories
Lace-Up Leather Ballerinas
This suede finish is so sumptuous.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Switch out the top for a chic cardigan to make it more cosy.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.