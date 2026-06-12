If there's one thing that dressing for the summer has taught me as a native of the South and an NYC resident, it's that you must have at least one go-to jeans uniform to turn to. On the days when you simply can't waste time overthinking, a uniform is the perfect solution for an on-the-go It girl, and Myha'la knows exactly what I'm talking about. The actress is known for her extravagant red carpet outfits and glamorous paparazzi looks, but recently, she dressed in the perfect denim uniform for a busy day, and the color of her jeans was very summer-friendly.
While on the way to a Chanel lunch in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, Myha'la stepped out in a chic ensemble that's easy to copy from head to toe. She styled a plain gray T-shirt with light-wash denim and a pair of bow-adorned black ballet flats. She kept her accessories equally simple with a black Chanel bag and sleek black sunglasses. Light-wash jeans have a reputation for being inherently casual, but when styled with polished pieces, they dress up surprisingly well. They're also much more suitable for summer than their dark-wash counterparts.
Keep scrolling to re-create Myha'la's cool-girl look and shop more light-wash jeans to wear this summer.