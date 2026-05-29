Spotted in NYC: The Chicest Way to Wear Black Trousers and a Lightweight Jacket This Summer

In the age of social media, where micro-trends and It items flood our feeds daily, it can be overwhelming to feel like you have to invest in it all to look like a fashion person. Amid this constant influx of content, it's nice to be reminded that the most powerful style statements are often the simplest ones. Sometimes, all it takes is returning to the basics—such as the effortless combination of black trousers, a black jacket, and simple heels—to look perfectly polished. I'm not the only one who believes this. Emma Stone does too.
While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise 2027 show in NYC today, Stone was spotted in a head-to-toe black outfit featuring elevated wardrobe basics. Her ensemble included a lightweight buttoned jacket, matching trousers with a ruffled hem, and open-toe heels. To complete her outfit, Stone opted for a small Louis Vuitton trunk-style bag from the brand's F/W 26 runway collection.
If you plan to wear your black trousers just as much this summer as you did in the fall and spring but want to give them a much-needed refresh, take a note from Stone's style book and then keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best open-toe heels, black trousers, and lightweight jackets that can be worn as tops.
Shop the Best Black Trousers, Lightweight Jackets, and Open-Toe Heels
zara
Button Jacket
Style this jacket as a top by buttoning it up and wearing only a bra underneath.
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
It girl approved.
Tkees
Square Toe Julia Suede Sandals
Tkees just released a kitten-heel version of its best-selling flip-flops.
Rag & Bone
Mercer Blazer
So elegant.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants
Who What Wear editors in NYC and L.A. will be wearing taffeta pants all summer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.