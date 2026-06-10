With age comes experience, and a great many trips to the airport. Celebrity airport outfits are historically all over the place, but something I've found to remain consistent over my 12 years as a Who What Wear editor is that women in their 40s and above stick to functional outfits and shoes, albeit ones that are also chic and polished—just like themselves. And one very chic and polished woman in her 40s, Emily Blunt, just expertly proved exactly that.
Blunt has been busy promoting her soon-to-be blockbuster film, Disclosure Day, around the world and was recently spotted at JFK amidst her promotional tour. Her outfit for the travel day was nothing short of perfection for a long flight, and the first thing I noticed about it was that instead of, say, ballet flats, which every celebrity is wearing in 2026, she opted for the timeless sneaker style I often see experienced travelers such as herself wear: classic white sneakers. Blunt paired the crisp leather sneakers with black joggers and a black sweater blazer over a lace-trimmed tank. The combination of the comfortable black knit layers was ideal for a long day of travel, and the white sneakers added a summery touch. Plus, as you know, white sneakers are incredibly versatile, so you're likely to wear them on repeat occasions during your trip.
Scroll on to see Blunt's white-sneaker airport outfit for yourself and to shop the travel-friendly look (and sneakers).