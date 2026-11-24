Pumps and trousers are a classic pairing, but fashion people in their 50s, especially those with experience and good taste, know that's not the only color combination that looks chic. Gray trousers with burgundy heels, for instance, can feel every bit as elegant—and Gwyneth Paltrow's recent outfit makes a particularly compelling case for the pairing.
While in New York City this week, Paltrow was photographed in a polished ensemble that featured gray trousers and a matching gray turtleneck. She finished the look with burgundy pointed-toe pumps with a high-vamp silhouette that offered extra coverage while leaving only a sliver of skin exposed. A boxy leather jacket added a modern, fashion-forward edge, keeping the tailored trousers from feeling too traditional or businesslike.
I know many of us naturally default to pairing black tailored pants with black shoes once winter arrives, but we shouldn't limit ourselves. Gray trousers are just as understated and neutral as black ones, while burgundy pumps add just enough richness to make any outfit look expensive. Together, they create a thoughtfully styled look with little effort.
All that said, Paltrow's outfit has me rethinking my usual winter uniform of black trousers and black pointed-toe kitten heels. If you're inspired too, keep scrolling to shop the best gray trousers and burgundy pumps.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.