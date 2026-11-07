Not Black—the Sweatpant Color Chic Postpartum Moms Are Wearing to Erewhon

Yes, you can look put together in sweatpants. Discover the style and color that chic moms in L.A. are wearing.

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sienna miller wears a gray sweatshirt and sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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What if I told you that sweatpants could look polished enough for the hottest spot in town? Would you believe me? You don't have to. Sienna Miller just proved it.

This week, as she left Erewhon—the place to be and be seen in L.A.—Miller was photographed wearing light-gray jogger-style sweatpants, a darker gray crewneck sweatshirt, and black flip-flops. She accessorized with a Bottega Veneta bag and oversize sunglasses, offering an easy way to elevate a casual look.

Let's talk about the specific color of sweatpants she chose. As a style icon and a postpartum mom likely prioritizing comfort, she probably has a range of sweatpants, but her choice of light gray felt intentional. The shade is just as versatile and classic as black but has a more understated appeal. Plus, when paired with another piece in the gray color family to create a "groutfit," it gives off relaxed, effortless vibes.

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You don't have to be postpartum to wear gray sweatpants beyond the house. As a 30-year-old fashion editor, I love styling mine with a white tee, a suede or leather jacket, and loafers for everything from travel to running errands around the city. If you're looking to refresh your loungewear drawer, keep scrolling to shop the best gray sweatpants.

sienna miller wears a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, flip-flops and a tote bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sienna Miller: Bottega Veneta bag

Shop Gray Sweatpants

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.