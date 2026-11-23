The Nordstrom Black Friday 2026 sale is excellent. I'm talking up to 60% off, people. I made an initial edit of the best Nordstrom sale items. My mom noticed the story and started calling out her favorites. I thought it could be fun for her to curate a list of standouts, specifically focusing on sweaters, boots, and beauty staples (the three categories she was most interested in). Age certainly has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn't wear, but I do want to note that she is 67 and I'm 38. And yes, we share similar style sensibilities (both love modern classics).
Keep scrolling to shop Black Friday deals, including a delicious purple Vince sweater that I own and my friend, Susie Wright, is wearing above. Naturally, my mother also wants it. You'll also spot expensive-looking under-$100 boots, coveted beauty tools, and more.
Nordstrom Black Friday 2026: The Best Sweaters, Boots, and Beauty Staples
Sweaters
Vince
Boiled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The dreamiest color.
Wit & Wisdom
Mock Neck Cardigan
My mom likes the silhouette here.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This sweater comes in so many colors.
Open Edit
Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
A polo sweater is one of my mom's favorite styles.
Theory
Cashmere Sweater
Pretty!
WAYF
X Rose Lola Prince Feather Trim Cardigan
So fun for parties.
Open Edit
V-Neck Sweater
For that pop of red moment.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
What a deal.
Caslon
Striped Cashmere Blend Polo Sweater
Excellent colors.
Nordstrom
Classic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
As the name states, classic.
Boots
Steve Madden
Zami Leather Booties
Such a good shape. And under $100 now.
Marc Fisher LTD
Visola Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Sleek.
UGG
Women's Classic Ultra Mini Stitched Boots
You know these boots will sell out fast.
Steve Madden
Marna Knee High Boots
Cool.
Blondo
Parina Waterproof Leather Boots
Waterproof!
Steve Madden
Lovelies Knee High Boots
Picture these boots with your favorite skirt.
Tory Burch
Money Clip Knee High Boots
The clip detail is a nice touch.
Nine West
Maribu Pointed Toe Booties
A timeless shape.
Franco Sarto
Flexa Jael Demi Block Heel Booties
If you like a more rounded toe.
Open Edit
Savannah Knee High Western Boots
Fun.
Beauty Staples
Dyson
Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer
My mom and I both own this dryer.
Oribe
Supershine Hydrating Shampoo for Dry Hair
We also use this shampoo.
NEST New York
Holiday Liquid Soap
Perfect for the season.
Valentino
Satin Refillable Lipstick
My mom wants to try this lipstick.
Prada
Hand Cream & Lip Balm With Jojoba Oil 2-Piece Gift Set $110 Value
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.