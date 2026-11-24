Yes, yes, yes! The Reformation Black Friday sale is officially here. And it's good. As in, you can get 25% off! This includes items you don't normally see on sale, like the delicious cashmere sweaters—re: the one Olivia Jade (who starred in the Ref fall campaign) is wearing above.
Below, I curated a standout edit from the Reformation Cyber Week sale. I kept it to 20 favorites, but it was honestly tough to narrow down because there are so many incredible fashion-forward finds and elevated basics. Keep scrolling to shop It shoes (including a celeb staple), beautiful pants (hello, satin!), cool jackets, and so much more.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.