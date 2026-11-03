Calling It: This "Ugly" Shoe-Color Trend Is About to Go Viral

I love a dark brown or burgundy shoe just as much as the next person this time of year, but I also crave something different and unique to enhance my winter outfits, and oftentimes a shoe in a fresh color does the trick. Like me, if you're someone who gets bored with the same old winter shoe colors year after year, Alexa Chung just provided a remedy.
Chung attended the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC last night, wearing head-to-toe Tory Burch. With her off-the-runway F/W 26 marigold-and-cream velvet wrap coat, she wore a pair of shoes in the color I predict will go viral by December: pear. My best description of pear-colored shoes is that they're brighter than moss green and less bright than lime green. There's also a touch of smokiness to the color that mutes it a bit, making it even more versatile. It's one of those colors that looks surprisingly cool with other hues, so have fun with it.
Another indicator of the rise of the pear shoe-color trend is that brands, in addition to Tory Burch, are adding pear to their color line-up. I found quite a few great options, so without further ado, keep scrolling to see Chung's look and to shop my picks for the coolest pear-colored shoes on the market. I think she'd approve.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.