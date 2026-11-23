It's “the jacket is the outfit” season, and fur-trimmed coats have emerged as the It style. They make a statement and pull a look together, and the trend is everywhere—from New York and Los Angeles to Paris and London. But fur-trimmed jackets are nothing new. Last year, wool styles were often paired with tailored trousers. This season, leather, jacquard, and tapestry silhouettes are dominating, often paired with denim. The catch? Not every pair of jeans looks good with a fur-trimmed jacket. Flared jeans do, as Elsa Hosk's recent outfit shows.
This weekend, Hosk took to social media to share a chic fall look: a short fur-trimmed jacket and low-rise flared jeans. She accessorized with a slouchy tote, closed-toe kitten heels, and a newsboy cap.
Flared jeans—especially a pair like Hosk's, with an exaggerated hem—may seem "dated" thanks to their distinctly '70s feel. But they work beautifully with her fitted fur-trimmed jacket, because together they create a vintage-inspired look that's especially appealing right now. The low-rise waist also lines up perfectly with the jacket’s hem, making the pairing feel like a match made in heaven.
We've been seeing more slim bootcut jeans than flares lately, but consider this your reminder to keep an eye out for the latter. I expect to see this denim trend a lot more in 2027. If you're inspired, keep scrolling to shop the best flared jeans and fur-trimmed jackets.
Shop Flared Jeans
Gap
High Rise '70s Flare Jeans
This style comes in five washes and three fits.
Reformation
Brent Stretch Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
The double button closure and low rise feel very 2000s-coded.
Madewell
The Flare Jean in Super Stretch Denim
Madewell makes some of my favorite jeans.
R13
Overflow Boy Flare
This pair Hosk wore is already selling out.
frame
The Flare
These are 30% off for a limited time.
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Rise Flare Fit Jeans
How cute is the faux-front flap pocket?
Shop Fur-Trimmed Jackets
ZARA
Faux Fur Combined Jacket
So many content creators are sharing this jacket on their Instagram stories right now.
Rixo
Jorgia Cotton Velvet Jacket in Enchanted Flora Green
This vintage-looking jacket won't be in stock for much longer.
OW Collection
Remy Faux Fur Jacket
Wear this jacket as a top for date night.
Madison the Label
Fenix Faux Leather Jacket
This looks so expensive. You'd think it would cost over $500.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.