If You've Already Ordered This Pretty Winter Trend Celebs Just Started Wearing, You Have Good Taste

Believe it or not, it's time to start thinking about winter. Specifically, it's time to start thinking about what we're going to wear this winter. And one of the trends that's already starting to take off is fur everything. After making multiple appearances on the F/W 2025 runways of Miu Miu, Prada, Chloé, Gucci, Valentino, Alaïa, and so many more, the trend is starting to get picked up IRL, now that the weather is starting to allow for it.
All on the same day this week, Jennifer Lopez wore it in NYC for a press appearance (in the form of a fur-trimmed two-piece set) and Laura Harrier and Alexa Chung carried brown fur stoles to the Miu Miu S/S 2026 show in Paris. While genuine fur and shearling can be astronomically expensive, the good news is that faux fur is far less so. And in this day and age, the faux fur options on the market are pretty remarkable. So if you've already jumped on this trend, I applaud you, and if not, keep scrolling for celeb inspiration and to shop a few standout pieces, from those with a subtle trim to full-on fur jackets.
