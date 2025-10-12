No, Really—This Denim Color Is Easier to Style Than Blue *and* Black Jeans

And everyone with taste is wearing it with loafers for fall.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kendall Jenner attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
You're entitled to your own opinion about white jeans, but you can't say they're not versatile or easy to style. The color (or lack thereof) means they go with everything, from brighter, statement colors and patterns to muted tones, plus, if you can manage to keep them stain-free, they have a tendency to look very rich and sophisticated, even more so than traditional blue and black jeans. Both are dependent on washes, but not white jeans. You just need one really good pair—I'm a Levi's 501 fan myself, and right now, they're on sale for $67—and you're set for any outfit, anytime of the year.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Marty Supreme navy blue windbreaker with white jeans and black loafers.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Soft Leather Flat Loafers ($1250)

I'm not the only person who thinks so, either. Kendall Jenner, a frequent white jeans wearer, posted two photos on her Instagram Stories this weekend wearing the non-blue denim color during her trip to Dallas, Texas, for an 818 press event. From waist down, she styled them in the most her way, with socks and The Row loafers. On top, she wore the same navy-and-black windbreaker jacket that her younger sister Kylie was just spotted in at the Yankees playoff game in New York with Timothée Chalamet. The outerwear says "Marty Supreme" on the front, a.k.a. the name of Chalamet's latest role. (The film of the same name comes out on Christmas Day.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner look on during the seventh inning of game four of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The sisters' mutual support for Chalamet's acting career aside, the look was proof that anything looks chic when paired with white jeans, even merch for an upcoming movie (granted, sporty windbreakers are in, especially navy ones). Once you put any remnants of the outdated "no white after Labor Day" rule behind you, you'll see just how easy white jeans are to style all year long, whether you wear them with flip-flops in the summer or loafers like Jenner in the fall.

To get her current-season outfit, keep scrolling. There are plenty of chic white jeans and loafers to shop below.

Shop Kendall Jenner's white jeans and loafers outfit:

