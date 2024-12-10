Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Wearing This Denim Color Trend With Loafers

Every fashion person knows that sometimes there's nothing more expensive looking than wearing white jeans—even during the winter. This sentiment has recently been echoed by stylish celebrities like model Cindy Crawford and fashion maven Alexa Chung, who were both recently seen donning white jeans styled similarly.

Just last week, Crawford took to Instagram to unveil a casual pre-Christmas outfit. She paired a cozy tan sweater with a vibrant printed scarf that added a splash of color. On the bottom was a pair of crisp-white straight-leg jeans and tan suede loafers, blending comfort with style in a perfectly effortless way. Similarly, Chung was spotted yesterday walking the streets of London in a long army-green Barbour jacket that melded functionality with flair. Her impeccably tailored white jeans provided a clean contrast to her outerwear. Just like Crawford, Chung completed her outfit with loafers.

While pointed-toe ankle boots and suede sneakers have also gained traction this season as popular choices for styling white jeans, loafers have firmly established themselves as a wardrobe staple. They have become a beloved choice for fashion enthusiasts from L.A. to London and beyond year-round because the combination offers endless styling possibilities—as demonstrated by Crawford's choice of tan suede and Chung's sophisticated black leather—no matter the occasion or climate.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Alexa Chung: Barbour jacket

As the outfit formula will certainly continue its dominance well beyond winter and into spring next year, read on to discover our edit of the best white jeans and loafers to shop now.

Shop our favorite white jeans and loafers:

