This Is the Summer Uniform the Cool Gen Z Crowd in L.A. Is Wearing Instead of Shorts and a Tank Top

Sometimes, even the most stylish people are stumped about what to wear during summer. I'm certainly guilty of staring deeply into my closet and uttering dramatically, “I have nothing to wear.” I’ve leaned on tank tops and my trusty longline denim shorts as my go-to summer uniform, but they’ve lost their luster. While the heat may have us perplexed about what to wear lately, the solution is clear—keep it simple and comfortable.
ResidentL.A. cool girl Sasha Obama knows exactly what I mean. While taking a walk in the City of Angels, she was spotted in an iconic, simple summer uniform that gave The Row, but bohemian: a plain white crop top, a blacklong flowy skirt, and goldflip flops, completed with toe rings and simple sunglasses. She looks effortlessly cool and relaxed, a vibe that I’m always going for with my everyday summer outfits, and that Obama and the cool Gen Z crowd in L.A. have perfected. She tends to wear flowy fabrics and navel-baring tops often, and I can see why. It’s an easy look to throw on and replicate in different variations. This outfit combination can also be dressed up easily with just a switch of the shoes from flip-flops to kitten heels. Simple doesn’t have to be synonymous with basic, and this look is proof.
If you're on the lookout for a new summer uniform, keep scrolling to copy this easy-going, chic outfit with crop tops and long skirts of different colors and styles to fit your personal style.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.