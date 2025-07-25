This Is the Summer Uniform the Cool Gen Z Crowd in L.A. Is Wearing Instead of Shorts and a Tank Top

By
published
in News

Sometimes, even the most stylish people are stumped about what to wear during summer. I'm certainly guilty of staring deeply into my closet and uttering dramatically, “I have nothing to wear.” I’ve leaned on tank tops and my trusty longline denim shorts as my go-to summer uniform, but they’ve lost their luster. While the heat may have us perplexed about what to wear lately, the solution is clear—keep it simple and comfortable.

Resident L.A. cool girl Sasha Obama knows exactly what I mean. While taking a walk in the City of Angels, she was spotted in an iconic, simple summer uniform that gave The Row, but bohemian: a plain white crop top, a black long flowy skirt, and gold flip flops, completed with toe rings and simple sunglasses. She looks effortlessly cool and relaxed, a vibe that I’m always going for with my everyday summer outfits, and that Obama and the cool Gen Z crowd in L.A. have perfected. She tends to wear flowy fabrics and navel-baring tops often, and I can see why. It’s an easy look to throw on and replicate in different variations. This outfit combination can also be dressed up easily with just a switch of the shoes from flip-flops to kitten heels. Simple doesn’t have to be synonymous with basic, and this look is proof.

If you're on the lookout for a new summer uniform, keep scrolling to copy this easy-going, chic outfit with crop tops and long skirts of different colors and styles to fit your personal style.

Sasha Obama in Los Angeles wearing a white cropped top and a black long skirt

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Get the Look

Coco Tee
Lovers and Friends
Coco Tee

Drawstring Cotton Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Drawstring Cotton Maxi Skirt

Indie Sandal
Solei Sea
Indie Sandals

Shop More Cropped T-Shirts

ZARA, Cropped Stretch T-Shirt
ZARA
Cropped Stretch T-Shirt

Compact Rib Crop Baby Tee
BP
Compact Rib Crop Baby Tee

North Light Stripe Crop T-Shirt
LIONESS
North Light Stripe Crop T-Shirt

MM6 Maison Margiela, Black Cropped T-Shirt
MM6 Maison Margiela
Black Cropped T-Shirt

Jean Paul Gaultier, Off-White 'the Jpg' T-Shirt
Jean Paul Gaultier
Off-White 'the Jpg' T-Shirt

We the Free Protagonist Tee
Free People
We the Free Protagonist Tee

Muse Tee
Reformation
Muse Tee

Shop More Long Skirts

Roll Top Maxi Skirt
Loveappella
Roll Top Maxi Skirt

Tiered Maxi Skirt
ZARA
Tiered Maxi Skirt

Techy Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Techy Maxi Skirt

Vana Skirt
The Line by K
Vana Skirt

Zw Collection Long Skirt
ZARA
ZW Collection Long Skirt

Shop More Flip-Flops

Clea Flip Flop
Veronica Beard
Clea Flip Flops

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Tory Burch Kira Padded Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Kira Padded Flip Flops

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸