If You're Over T-Shirts and Shorts, This Is the New Summer Uniform to Wear With Sneakers

Let’s face it, sneakers, T-shirts, and shorts aren’t the summer uniform they used to be. Fashion people are phasing out the go-to look for a new, more elevated outfit formula to wear with sneakers instead: tube tops and A-line skirts. I realize it’s sweltering out and not everyone’s intuition is leaning toward a long skirt, but trust me—it’s a breathable, Rihanna-approved summer uniform I am encouraging everyone to try.

Tube tops were all the rage in the late ‘90s and early aughts, with runways like Calvin Klein championing them and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw turning them into one of her many signature looks. Now, the trend has returned with a slightly more athletic, but chic vibe. Rihanna was recently spotted out and about in L.A., sporting a trendy Miu Miu outfit featuring a striped tube top and a khaki drawstring skirt. When I saw her trusty Fenty X Puma Avanti sneakers peeking through her skirt, it occurred to me that this look will be the new go-to summer uniform. I predict this look will be everywhere and might even stick through the transition into fall. It’s a lightweight, easy-to-throw-on outfit that even the coolest pregnant dresser is wearing to stay cool and look put together. If you’re trying to do the same, keep scrolling.

Rihanna wearing a striped top, khaki skirt, and sneakers

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Rihanna: Miu Miu Striped Knit Tube Top ($1250), Technical Yarn Zipper Cardigan ($2950), and Technical Fabric Skirt ($2100); Alaïa Handle Le Teckel Bag ($2,550); Fenty X Puma Avanti Sneakers ($151)

Get the Look

Striped Knit Tube Top
Miu Miu
Striped Knit Tube Top

Technical Yarn Zipper Cardigan
Miu Miu
Technical Yarn Zipper Cardigan

Technical Fabric Skirt
Miu Miu
Technical Fabric Skirt

Mytheresa, Alaia white bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Leather cCutch

Puma X Fenty Avanti Sneakers | 6.5
Puma X Fenty Avanti Sneakers | 6.5

Shop More Tube Tops

Marnie Stripe Tube Top
Solid & Striped
Marnie Stripe Tube Top

Lilah Stripe Tube Top
EDIKTED
Lilah Stripe Tube Top

Stretch Cotton Jersey Tube Top
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey Tube Top

Intimately Fp Carrie Tube Top
Free People
Intimately FP Carrie Tube Top

Citara Strapless Top
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Citara Strapless Top

Seren Knit Top
Reformation
Seren Knit Top

Woman wearing a red tube top and blue jeans
Gap
CloseKnit Crop Tube Top

A-Line Skirts to Wear Them With

Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

everlane, The Midi Skirt in Ultrasoft Cotton
everlane
The Midi Skirt in Ultrasoft Cotton

Vika Utility Organic Cotton Midi Skirt
Damson Madder
Vika Utility Organic Cotton Midi Skirt

Coastal Ease Skirt
Free People
Coastal Ease Skirt

Tiered Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
Tiered Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Organic Cotton Drawstring Maxi Skirt
Seasalt Cornwall
Organic Cotton Drawstring Maxi Skirt

Pintuck Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Topshop
Pintuck Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

