If You're Over T-Shirts and Shorts, This Is the New Summer Uniform to Wear With Sneakers

Let’s face it, sneakers, T-shirts, and shorts aren’t the summer uniform they used to be. Fashion people are phasing out the go-to look for a new, more elevated outfit formula to wear with sneakers instead: tube tops and A-line skirts. I realize it’s sweltering out and not everyone’s intuition is leaning toward a long skirt, but trust me—it’s a breathable, Rihanna-approved summer uniform I am encouraging everyone to try.
Tube tops were all the rage in the late ‘90s and early aughts, with runways like Calvin Klein championing them and Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw turning them into one of her many signature looks. Now, the trend has returned with a slightly more athletic, but chic vibe. Rihanna was recently spotted out and about in L.A., sporting a trendy Miu Miu outfit featuring a striped tube top and a khaki drawstring skirt. When I saw her trusty Fenty X Puma Avanti sneakers peeking through her skirt, it occurred to me that this look will be the new go-to summer uniform. I predict this look will be everywhere and might even stick through the transition into fall. It’s a lightweight, easy-to-throw-on outfit that even the coolest pregnant dresser is wearing to stay cool and look put together. If you’re trying to do the same, keep scrolling.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.