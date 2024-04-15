I Thought These '90s Accessory Trends Were Over, But Turns Out They're Making a Comeback for 2024

As a '90s baby, I know that when it comes to fashion, the decade was something of a mixed bag. Style icons like Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jennifer Aniston gave us some truly outstanding looks, and I'm thrilled to see that their combination of sleek minimalism and understated sexiness has influenced a number of 2024 trends.

But some of the pieces that rose to the top of the fashion charts were… questionable to say the least. Anyone else shudder at the memory of plastic butterfly clips and sweaty windbreakers? That being said, when it comes to accessories, the '90s had a plethora of standouts that remain undeniably cool. And this spring, a number of them are making a major comeback.

It's the shoes in particular that have caught my eye. I'm in the final year of my twenties (gulp) and I'm determined to put my best party foot forward. The '90s knew a thing or two about parties—strappy heels were a staple of the decade (just look at pictures of Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and more from their event dressing in that era), as were the super sleek—if admittedly not super practical—heeled mules. And if you want to embrace the more functional footwear of the period, you could always go for the chunky "dad" sneaker, which was given the sartorial seal of approval by none other than Princess Diana.

From bags to jewellery—yep, the choker is back in 2024—these are the top '90s accessories I predict we'll be seeing everywhere this spring.

See the '90s Accessories Trends We're Loving in 2024

1. Baguette Bags

Style Notes: The original Fendi baguette bag was designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997 and instantly became an It bag of the decade—particularly once it became synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe in Sex and the City. Whilst the Italian label continues to release fresh iterations of the iconic bag, the sleek silhouette has also been adopted and reimagined by high-street and other designer brands alike.

Fendi Baguette £2950 SHOP NOW The OG, with its impeccable stitching and iconic hardware. It's an investment piece that's more than worth its price tag.

Charles & Keith Gabine Curved Shoulder Bag £89 SHOP NOW This versatile vegan style is perfect for minimalists.

Mango Shoulder Bag With Strap £30 SHOP NOW For a pop of spring colour, opt for this lime style.

Neous Phoenix Baguette Leather Shoulder Bag £720 SHOP NOW Neous has rapidly become an influencer favourite for its sleek silhouettes and signature egg-shaped hardware.

ACNE STUDIOS Knotted Leather Shoulder Bag £1050 SHOP NOW I love the leather knot detail—it adds a modern twist to the '90s style.

2. Strappy Heels

Style Notes: The strappy heel was a red carpet essential in the '90s, worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Victoria Beckham. The barely-there shoes pair with so many different looks to add an understatedly sexy edge to evening attire—it's no wonder current trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are big fans too.

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Red carpet-worthy shoes without the price tag.

Reformation Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal £298 SHOP NOW This burgundy pair would look amazing styled with an LBD.

The Row Maud Lace-Up Leather Sandals £950 SHOP NOW A minimalist's dream heel.

Saint Laurent Kitty Sandals in Shiny Leather £785 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent pioneered the strappy heel in the '90s, so if you're going to invest in a pair to truly embrace the aesthetic, these are the ones to go for.

Tony Bianco Caprice Heel £148 SHOP NOW The more straps, the better.

3. Mules

Style Notes: Worn with jeans or LBDs, gowns or miniskirts, the heeled mule is a '90s icon. Whether peep-toe or sharply pointed, mules are one of the most versatile heel styles you can own.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £90 SHOP NOW This mule and strappy sandal crossover screams '90s style.

Jeffrey Campbell Scalloped Suede Pointed Kitten Heels £155 SHOP NOW The pointed toe and silver eyelet hardware gives these such a '90s vibe.

Paris Texas Lidia Mirrored-Leather Sandals £400 SHOP NOW The ultimate party heel.

Tom Ford Whitney Horsebit-Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Mules £730 SHOP NOW This Tom Ford strappy mule would get the '90s-supermodel seal of approval.

COS Leather Mules £155 £60 SHOP NOW Understated, comfortable, versatile and on sale.

4. Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: We have paparazzi shots of Princess Diana to thank for immortalising the stylishness of the chunky trainer. You could go full '90s and style them with cycling shorts and a sweatshirt, or try integrating them into your 2024 looks by pairing them with tailored sets, wide-leg jeans or even a summer dress.

NEW BALANCE 1906 Rubber-Trimmed Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers in Beige £155 SHOP NOW I love this colourful New Balance style—perfect for spring.

& Other Stories New Balance 530 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW A timeless '90s classic.

& Other Stories Adidas Originals Response CL in Light Beige £90 SHOP NOW Beige trainers may be even more versatile than crisp white.

Adidas Ozgaia Shoes £80 SHOP NOW If you really love the chunky look, these are for you.

ASICS Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh and Faux Leather Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW These running shoes would look great with tailored trousers.

5. Choker Neckaces

Style Notes: When it comes to jewellery, the choker was undoubtedly the must-have '90s item, and thanks in large part to Gen Z TikTokers, it's back. If you want to fully embrace the throwback look, velvet or cord styles with a single pendant are the way to go. For a more modern take on the look, consider going for a chunky chain.

COS Chunky Chain Necklace £65 SHOP NOW This chunky choker does all the styling work for you.

8 Other Reasons Cross Choker £25 SHOP NOW Such a '90s vibe. Wear solo or layer with other gold chains.

ROXANNE ASSOULIN Luxe Gold-Tone Choker £125 SHOP NOW I love the close fit of this gold choker.

ISABEL MARANT Orion Leather and Gold-Tone Choker £170 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the "surfer dude" choker—wear with a white button-down and black jeans for a super-chic look.