Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Summer Dress Trend That’s All Over H&M and Zara

If you've followed Bella Hadid's style journey for any length of time, then you'll know that she really comes into her own once the clock strikes Cannes and the model descends upon the French Riviera. Amping up the elegance, Hadid's Cannes Film Festival looks are nothing short of iconic, and once again, despite a last-minute update to the festival's dress code, the model confirmed that always be one of Cannes' best dressed.

Stepping out for the glamorous, ocean-front occasion, Hadid emerged in a new-season Jacquemus Agave Dress (£1,320), cut to a square-neck design with a sleeveless finish and drop-waist silhouette. Rendered in a rich black shade, Hadid's sophisticated dress spoke to the elegance of the occasion, while the light cotton composition ensured a breathable finish that could hold up against Cannes' early summer heat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessorising for the event, Hadid slipped into Jacquemus' The Low Cubisto Slingbacks (£615), and carried the brand's Small Turismo bag (£850) in her clutches, draping a diamond silver necklace around her neck, and wearing Chopard earrings for the occasion.

Reminiscent of the low-waist designs that were popularised across the 1920s, drop-waist dresses impart a vintage energy that can be heightened or muted, depending on accessories. While Hadid's own dress was plucked from the Jacquemus' La Croisière runway collection, the timeless silhouette has been emulated across a number of labels this season. From H&M's swishy style to COS' panneled dress, read on to shop our edit of the best black drop-waist dresses below.

SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:

Jacquemus The Agave Dress £1320 SHOP NOW The drop-waist detailing lends the dress a dramatic edge that makes to so perfect for evening styling.

Jacquemus The Small Turismo £850 SHOP NOW This elegant pouch also comes in five other shades.

Jacquemus The Low Cubisto Slingbacks £615 SHOP NOW While I love these in the kitten heel finish, they also come in a taller style.

SHOP BLACK DROP-WAIST DRESSES:

COS Layered Peplum Midi Dress £135 SHOP NOW Be quick—I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

COS Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

H&M Smocked Jersey Dress £28 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes XXS—4XL.

Free People Pepita Midi £88 SHOP NOW While I love this in the black, it also comes in four other shades.

Zara Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW Style these with mary janes for a pretty day time look

Arrange Drop Waist Ruched Detail Funnel Neck Maxi Dress in Black £130 SHOP NOW This is already apart of my summer wardrobe, and I've been reaching for it non-stop.

Aligne Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress £149 SHOP NOW Style with silver jewellery and tall heels to make this throw-on dress look incredibly elevated.

New Look Black Square Neck Midi Dress £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in a vivid red shade.

Anthropologie Basque-Waist Jersey Twofer Midi Dress £98 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.