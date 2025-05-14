Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Summer Dress Trend That’s All Over H&M and Zara

Elegant, poised and a little bit retro, the black drop-wasit dress trend is one we'll be seeing a lot of this season. Discover how Bella Hadid styled her own one here.

Bella Hadid wears a black drop-waist dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you've followed Bella Hadid's style journey for any length of time, then you'll know that she really comes into her own once the clock strikes Cannes and the model descends upon the French Riviera. Amping up the elegance, Hadid's Cannes Film Festival looks are nothing short of iconic, and once again, despite a last-minute update to the festival's dress code, the model confirmed that always be one of Cannes' best dressed.

Stepping out for the glamorous, ocean-front occasion, Hadid emerged in a new-season Jacquemus Agave Dress (£1,320), cut to a square-neck design with a sleeveless finish and drop-waist silhouette. Rendered in a rich black shade, Hadid's sophisticated dress spoke to the elegance of the occasion, while the light cotton composition ensured a breathable finish that could hold up against Cannes' early summer heat.

Bella Hadid wears a black drop waist dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessorising for the event, Hadid slipped into Jacquemus' The Low Cubisto Slingbacks (£615), and carried the brand's Small Turismo bag (£850) in her clutches, draping a diamond silver necklace around her neck, and wearing Chopard earrings for the occasion.

Reminiscent of the low-waist designs that were popularised across the 1920s, drop-waist dresses impart a vintage energy that can be heightened or muted, depending on accessories. While Hadid's own dress was plucked from the Jacquemus' La Croisière runway collection, the timeless silhouette has been emulated across a number of labels this season. From H&M's swishy style to COS' panneled dress, read on to shop our edit of the best black drop-waist dresses below.

SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:

The Agave Dress
Jacquemus
The Agave Dress

The drop-waist detailing lends the dress a dramatic edge that makes to so perfect for evening styling.

The Small Turismo
Jacquemus
The Small Turismo

This elegant pouch also comes in five other shades.

The Low Cubisto Slingbacks
Jacquemus
The Low Cubisto Slingbacks

While I love these in the kitten heel finish, they also come in a taller style.

SHOP BLACK DROP-WAIST DRESSES:

Layered Peplum Midi Dress
COS
Layered Peplum Midi Dress

Be quick—I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress
COS
Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress

The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

Smocked Jersey Dress
H&M
Smocked Jersey Dress

This comes in UK sizes XXS—4XL.

Pepita Midi
Free People
Pepita Midi

While I love this in the black, it also comes in four other shades.

Zw Collection Midi Dress
Zara
Midi Dress

Style these with mary janes for a pretty day time look

Arrange Drop Waist Ruched Detail Funnel Neck Maxi Dress in Black
Arrange
Drop Waist Ruched Detail Funnel Neck Maxi Dress in Black

This is already apart of my summer wardrobe, and I've been reaching for it non-stop.

Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress
Aligne
Rosia Drop Waist Linen Dress

Style with silver jewellery and tall heels to make this throw-on dress look incredibly elevated.

Black Square Neck Midi Dress
New Look
Black Square Neck Midi Dress

This also comes in a vivid red shade.

By Anthropologie Basque-Waist Jersey Twofer Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Basque-Waist Jersey Twofer Midi Dress

Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

Black Sleeveless Drop Waist 100% Cotton Crew Neck Midi Dress
Next
Black Sleeveless Drop Waist 100% Cotton Crew Neck Midi Dress

Style with ballet flats for an easy day-to-day ensemble, or dress it up with a pointed-toe heel to take it into the evening.

