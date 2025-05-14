Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Summer Dress Trend That’s All Over H&M and Zara
Elegant, poised and a little bit retro, the black drop-wasit dress trend is one we'll be seeing a lot of this season. Discover how Bella Hadid styled her own one here.
If you've followed Bella Hadid's style journey for any length of time, then you'll know that she really comes into her own once the clock strikes Cannes and the model descends upon the French Riviera. Amping up the elegance, Hadid's Cannes Film Festival looks are nothing short of iconic, and once again, despite a last-minute update to the festival's dress code, the model confirmed that always be one of Cannes' best dressed.
Stepping out for the glamorous, ocean-front occasion, Hadid emerged in a new-season Jacquemus Agave Dress (£1,320), cut to a square-neck design with a sleeveless finish and drop-waist silhouette. Rendered in a rich black shade, Hadid's sophisticated dress spoke to the elegance of the occasion, while the light cotton composition ensured a breathable finish that could hold up against Cannes' early summer heat.
Accessorising for the event, Hadid slipped into Jacquemus' The Low Cubisto Slingbacks (£615), and carried the brand's Small Turismo bag (£850) in her clutches, draping a diamond silver necklace around her neck, and wearing Chopard earrings for the occasion.
Reminiscent of the low-waist designs that were popularised across the 1920s, drop-waist dresses impart a vintage energy that can be heightened or muted, depending on accessories. While Hadid's own dress was plucked from the Jacquemus' La Croisière runway collection, the timeless silhouette has been emulated across a number of labels this season. From H&M's swishy style to COS' panneled dress, read on to shop our edit of the best black drop-waist dresses below.
SHOP BELLA HADID'S LOOK:
The drop-waist detailing lends the dress a dramatic edge that makes to so perfect for evening styling.
While I love these in the kitten heel finish, they also come in a taller style.
SHOP BLACK DROP-WAIST DRESSES:
This is already apart of my summer wardrobe, and I've been reaching for it non-stop.
Style with silver jewellery and tall heels to make this throw-on dress look incredibly elevated.
Style with ballet flats for an easy day-to-day ensemble, or dress it up with a pointed-toe heel to take it into the evening.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
