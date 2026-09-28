Taylor Swift's 2026 VMAs Beauty Look Has 2 Hidden "Showgirl" Details—See Them Up Close

Stars generally do not play it safe on the VMAs red carpet, which makes for some seriously jaw-dropping fashion and beauty moments. (Remember Lady Gaga's raw meat dress from 2010? Yeah, that's the bar.) This year proved just as dazzling, from Paris Hilton's crystal gladiator boots to Tyla's snakeskin two-piece to Lisa's oversized fur coat. Taylor Swift—who stepped on the red carpet moments before the ceremony, where she became the most-awarded artist in VMAs history—even made some edgy, underrated updates to her signature beauty look: some "Showgirl" eyeliner and nail art, which looked stunning with the 4.56-carat natural diamond ring she wore to complement her wedding stack. Scroll ahead to zoom in on all the details.
Let's start with the makeup. Swift is known for her signature winged liner—sharp, inky, and gorgeously feline. At the VMAs, however, she opted for a mod, '60s twist on the classic by adding not one, not two, but three flicks out of the corner of her eyes. Zoom in, and you'll see that in addition to the black cat-eye, she traced a brown liner underneath her bottom lash line and extended it at the outer corner, creating a color-blocked double wing.
Then in the middle of the two lines, she added a flash of white eyeliner, which she also used to highlight her inner corner and trace along her bottom waterline (a popular makeup artist hack for making the orbs appear wide-awake!). As someone who usually sticks to brown eye makeup, I'm itching to try this multicolored trick for a tad more drama.
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Now, onto the nails! Swift is no stranger to intricate nail art (remember her cloud manicure she wore to the Los Angeles premiere of theToy Story 5 movie?), so I'm not surprised to see some creativity on the carpet. This time, she opted for a shimmery silver shade to match her bejeweled Tamara Ralph dress, then bedecked it in crystals to add even more sparkle. Swift isn't the first to rock studded nails on the red carpet—the trend has been dominating since last spring!—but we can't ignore how the scattered placements really make her diamond rings pop. After all, as celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik once told us, a crystal-adorned manicure is "like jewelry on the nails."
They're subtle tweaks, but the bedazzled nails and triple-liner both feel like a deliberate nod to "The Life of a Showgirl" glam. And we know Swift adores her Easter eggs.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.