Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely Sheer, Thong-Baring Dress to the Verity Premiere

Someone who never disappoints on a red carpet? Dakota Johnson. Her latest look, worn for the UK premiere of her new film Verity, is easily one of her best yet. The actress, who stars in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, didn't opt for a custom gown or anything too over-the-top. Instead, she wore a beautifully simple and stunningly constructed sheer lace dress by New York–based designer Colleen Allen, one of the fashion industry's newest darlings. For the evening, Johnson's stylist, Kate Young, pulled from Allen's F/W 26 collection, selecting the ivory French lace number.
Johnson has never been afraid to be a little daring on the carpet, which is one of the reasons why we always love to see what she and Young come up with for press tours and award season. Of course, she'd wear the dress in a subtly scandalous way, skipping the skin-tone panties worn by Allen's model in the lookbook and instead going for a black silk bra-and-panty set by Fleur du Mal to add a touch of contrast to the ensemble.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.