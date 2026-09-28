Stella Lefty Wore a Literal Wedding Dress on the VMAs Red Carpet—See It From Every Angle

The MTV Video Music Awards have never been the kind of red carpet where playing it safe gets you remembered. Tonight, the VMAs return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2017, taking over the Peacock Theater with Snoop Dogg as host and a lineup that includes some of the industry's biggest names: Madonna leads the nominees with 13 nods, followed by Taylor Swift with 11 and Sabrina Carpenter with 9. Presenters include Charli XCX, Paris Hilton, Troye Sivan, Teyana Taylor, and Tyla.
The VMAs have a long history of rewarding fashion risks, from Rose McGowan's crystal-netted dress in 1998 to Lil' Kim's purple pasty look the following year—and the tradition is still alive and well. Tonight, newcomer Stella Lefty wore a wedding dress from Claire Pettibone's fall 2015 bridal collection. Scroll down to see the gown from every angle.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.