Bows! Beads! Velvet! 31 Prada Items Fashion People Will Be Wearing to Every Holiday Party in Milan, Paris, and NYC

Presents and spending time with family and friends aren't the only good things about the holiday season. Dressing for every occasion on your busy calendar, at least for fashion people, is part of the fun, too. It can easily err on the stressful side, though, that is, unless you invest in the right, timeless pieces that will get you through the holidays year in and year out for decades to come. That way, you don't have to buy a whole new wardrobe every time December rolls around.
Where better to kickstart your lifetime holiday closet than Prada? Seriously, the Italian fashion house is home to some of this year's chicest and most festive buys, from Fair Isle cardigans and velvet hair bows to beaded skirts and bright-red accents, including ballet flats and top-handle bags. These are pieces you can wear anytime of the year, but will especially want to break out when all those holiday invites start showing up at your door (and in your Partiful app).
Basically, if you want to look like one of the many stylish partygoers in Milan, Paris, or New York City between now and 2026, a piece or two from Prada's holiday curation is your best bet. Guaranteed, the beaded and bedazzled items below will show up on the best-dressed guests in every major fashion city, not just during the holidays, but well into the new year. Keep scrolling to shop Prada's top holiday items of 2025.
Prada
Wool and Cashmere Cardigan
This cardigan is at the top of my own holiday wishlist.
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas
Why not add a bow or two to your hair this holiday season?
This velvet mini is classic Prada.
The only black pumps you'll ever have to buy.
prada
Technical Taffeta Coat
This is a truly flawless wardrobe item. Prepare for compliments like you wouldn't believe.
Prada
Prada Eyewear Collection Sunglasses
We're sunglasses in the winter people.
Make any bad hair day into a good hair day with this gold clip.
Burgundy and light blue make a surprisingly chic color combo.
Prada
Saffiano Leather Card Holder
This metallic cardholder doubles as a fantastic gift.
prada
Galleria Patent Saffiano Leather Mini-Bag
If your outfit's needing a little something, it's probably this red Galleria bag.
Prada
Single-Breasted Velvet Jacket
Prada
Embroidered Jersey T-Shirt
This is not your average T-shirt. Not even close.
Prada
Embroidered Chiffon Midi-Skirt
A beautiful year-round staple.
Prada
Leather Mid-Calf Boots
These boots will last you a lifetime.
Give your tattered gloves an upgrade.
Prada
Bonnie Medium Printed Leather Handbag
prada
Double-Breasted Suede Caban Jacket
A not-at-all-basic leather jacket for once. Thank you, Miuccia!
Prada
Embellished Pinstripe Wool Midi-Skirt
This skirt is next-level sophisticated.
A velvet balconette bra? Say less!
prada
Nappa Leather and Metal Bracelet
Prada
Cashmere and Wool Turtleneck Sweater
More Fair-Isle is never a problem.
prada
Embroidered Velvet Dress
Just add tights and pumps to go from day to night.
Prada
Petit Sac Noir Mini Velvet and Nappa Leather Bucket Bag
For watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve.
Prada
Old Satin Slip Dress
This satin slip is a true blank canvas. The styling possibilities are endless.
Prada
Wool and Cashmere Socks
Such a fun styling piece.
Prada
Nappa Leather Hair Clip
I say wear it as a brooch.
prada
Embroidered Scuba Dress
Your LBD collection is looking pretty boring right about now, isn't it?
Prada
Suede Slingback Pumps
I think I may have saved the best for last.