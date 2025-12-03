Bows! Beads! Velvet! 31 Prada Items Fashion People Will Be Wearing to Every Holiday Party in Milan, Paris, and NYC

Presents and spending time with family and friends aren't the only good things about the holiday season. Dressing for every occasion on your busy calendar, at least for fashion people, is part of the fun, too. It can easily err on the stressful side, though, that is, unless you invest in the right, timeless pieces that will get you through the holidays year in and year out for decades to come. That way, you don't have to buy a whole new wardrobe every time December rolls around.

Where better to kickstart your lifetime holiday closet than Prada? Seriously, the Italian fashion house is home to some of this year's chicest and most festive buys, from Fair Isle cardigans and velvet hair bows to beaded skirts and bright-red accents, including ballet flats and top-handle bags. These are pieces you can wear anytime of the year, but will especially want to break out when all those holiday invites start showing up at your door (and in your Partiful app).

Basically, if you want to look like one of the many stylish partygoers in Milan, Paris, or New York City between now and 2026, a piece or two from Prada's holiday curation is your best bet. Guaranteed, the beaded and bedazzled items below will show up on the best-dressed guests in every major fashion city, not just during the holidays, but well into the new year. Keep scrolling to shop Prada's top holiday items of 2025.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

