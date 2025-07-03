If there's one fashion trend that can carry over from the beaten fields of Glastonbury to the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, it's a gingham dress. At once playful and polished, classic yet carefree, it might just be the most versatile dress trend out there right now.

Proving its wide-ranging appeal, I spotted the silhouette twice in one week—on Daisy Edgar-Jones and Olivia Rodrigo, styled for two completely different occasions.

Selecting a sadly sold out Reformation minidress in a black and white gingham print, Edgar-Jones embraced the trend in the most Glastonbury way: teamed with white socks and Hunter wellies. She layered on a pair of dark sunglasses, but otherwise kept her styling simple, as this pretty dress trend instils enough interest to hold its own without the need for excess accessories.

Spotted just days later, Rodrigo shuffled through the crowds at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in the same pretty dress trend. Choosing a summery cut in a vibrant red shade, Rodrigo's dress featured button fastening and neat collar design, contributing a poised and preppy element to the classic motif. Sticking to a tonal palette, Rodrigo reached for a red suede bag and layered her look with tortoise-shell sunglasses. Also choosing to forgo extra accessories, Rodrigo let her pretty dress trend carry her look.

Arguably one of the most wearable trends on the market right now, scroll on to discover my edit of the best gingham dresses to wear now.

Shop Gingham Dresses: