According to Stylish People, This Dress Trend Is the Cheat Code to Looking Chic and Classy Right Now
From Glastonbury to Wimbledon, this summer dress trend has already done the rounds in the celebrity style set. Read on to discover why gingham dresses are the most versatile style of the summer.
If there's one fashion trend that can carry over from the beaten fields of Glastonbury to the manicured lawns of Wimbledon, it's a gingham dress. At once playful and polished, classic yet carefree, it might just be the most versatile dress trend out there right now.
Proving its wide-ranging appeal, I spotted the silhouette twice in one week—on Daisy Edgar-Jones and Olivia Rodrigo, styled for two completely different occasions.
Selecting a sadly sold out Reformation minidress in a black and white gingham print, Edgar-Jones embraced the trend in the most Glastonbury way: teamed with white socks and Hunter wellies. She layered on a pair of dark sunglasses, but otherwise kept her styling simple, as this pretty dress trend instils enough interest to hold its own without the need for excess accessories.
Spotted just days later, Rodrigo shuffled through the crowds at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in the same pretty dress trend. Choosing a summery cut in a vibrant red shade, Rodrigo's dress featured button fastening and neat collar design, contributing a poised and preppy element to the classic motif. Sticking to a tonal palette, Rodrigo reached for a red suede bag and layered her look with tortoise-shell sunglasses. Also choosing to forgo extra accessories, Rodrigo let her pretty dress trend carry her look.
Arguably one of the most wearable trends on the market right now, scroll on to discover my edit of the best gingham dresses to wear now.
Shop Gingham Dresses:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
