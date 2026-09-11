While the Ultra Minis and Tasman Slippers have gained popularity in recent years, we're pleasantly surprised to see the familiar boots that were everywhere in the early 2000s making a comeback. They perfectly suit the Y2K vibe (yes, you can still wear them with leggings). If the assignment calls for comfort or peak 2000s chic, you can bet that we're building the entire outfit around these iconic boots.
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No matter which style of Uggs speaks to you, one thing is for certain: the soft, shearling shoes are about to be everywhere. Keep scrolling to shop Bella Hadid's exact Uggs, plus several more pairs we're eyeing for fall.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.