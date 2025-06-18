The $0 Styling Trick to Copy From J.Lo and Sabrina Carpenter This Summer
Jennifer Lopez wore it to a dance studio. Sabrina Carpenter wore it in her new "Manchild" music video. A button-down shirt knotted at the waist might be the easiest thing you wear all summer, but somehow, it still manages to feel like a moment. Suddenly, a basic shirt turns into something with a little personality. Throw it on over a bikini, tie it, and call it a beach look. You could also wear it with denim shorts and sneakers for an iced coffee run.
The trick works because it doesn’t try too hard. A crisp white or striped Oxford knotted loosely over your midriff says, “I didn’t plan this”—even if you absolutely did. As a sunscreen fanatic, I also love that it covers up your shoulders and arms from the sun without overheating or lugging around an extra layer. Clearly, Lopez and Carpenter both know the power of a simple styling trick. Scroll down to see their interpretations of the easy-to-copy trend.
How J.Lo and Sabrina Carpenter Wear Knotted Button-Down Shirts
Shop Button-Down Shirts to Get the Look
Opening image: Getty Images
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
