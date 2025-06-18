The $0 Styling Trick to Copy From J.Lo and Sabrina Carpenter This Summer

Jennifer Lopez wore it to a dance studio. Sabrina Carpenter wore it in her new "Manchild" music video. A button-down shirt knotted at the waist might be the easiest thing you wear all summer, but somehow, it still manages to feel like a moment. Suddenly, a basic shirt turns into something with a little personality. Throw it on over a bikini, tie it, and call it a beach look. You could also wear it with denim shorts and sneakers for an iced coffee run.

The trick works because it doesn’t try too hard. A crisp white or striped Oxford knotted loosely over your midriff says, “I didn’t plan this”—even if you absolutely did. As a sunscreen fanatic, I also love that it covers up your shoulders and arms from the sun without overheating or lugging around an extra layer. Clearly, Lopez and Carpenter both know the power of a simple styling trick. Scroll down to see their interpretations of the easy-to-copy trend.

How J.Lo and Sabrina Carpenter Wear Knotted Button-Down Shirts

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Button-Down Shirts to Get the Look

Opening image: Getty Images