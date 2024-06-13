Sabrina Carpenter Has Found Her Colour, and It's the Trend Every Fashion Editor Wants to Wear
2024 has been a colossal year for Sabrina Carpenter. Having performed at Coachella, on SNL and as an opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—amongst many other recent accolades, the singer's year is off to a roaring start. Naturally, as one of year's biggest breakout stars, it feels like a given that Sabrina Carpenter is also in tune with the season's breakthrough trends.
Having curated a wardrobe rotation brimming with platform heels, playful minidresses and pretty pastel colours, the singer yesterday stepped out in an ensemble that encapsulated her iconic style so well.
Wearing a butter yellow minidress adorned with four front pocket and an elegant lapel, Carpenter picked up on the rising colour trend that's been taking over my Instagram feed over the past few weeks. With a soft, pale yellow shade, the summer-time tone has become a go-to amongst fashion editors and stylists for it's elevated take on a neutral. More interesting than any cream or beige shade, the butter yellow trend adds a summery twist without overwhelming a look.
Having already experimented with the sunshiny shade—Carpenter wore an Andie Anderson inspired minidress to her birthday celebrations last month, her recent buttery styling affirms that the colour is one of the most important in her summer rotation.
Wearing hers with a small white bag and white platform heels (of course) Carpenter played to the light and fresh energy of the trending colour. Whilst this colour combination felt both pretty and playful, I've also seen the butter yellow shade look supremely chic when styled up with richer shades including brown and burgundy.
Inspired by Carpenter's easy evening look, below I've curated an edit of the prettiest butter yellow dresses that you can shop now. Read on to discover the trend below.
SHOP THE BUTTER YELLOW DRESS TREND:
This lightweight linen dress is ideal for styling throughout the hot summer months.
The gingham print trend is taking off this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
