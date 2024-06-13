Sabrina Carpenter Has Found Her Colour, and It's the Trend Every Fashion Editor Wants to Wear

2024 has been a colossal year for Sabrina Carpenter. Having performed at Coachella, on SNL and as an opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—amongst many other recent accolades, the singer's year is off to a roaring start. Naturally, as one of year's biggest breakout stars, it feels like a given that Sabrina Carpenter is also in tune with the season's breakthrough trends.

Having curated a wardrobe rotation brimming with platform heels, playful minidresses and pretty pastel colours, the singer yesterday stepped out in an ensemble that encapsulated her iconic style so well.

(Image credit: Splash)

Wearing a butter yellow minidress adorned with four front pocket and an elegant lapel, Carpenter picked up on the rising colour trend that's been taking over my Instagram feed over the past few weeks. With a soft, pale yellow shade, the summer-time tone has become a go-to amongst fashion editors and stylists for it's elevated take on a neutral. More interesting than any cream or beige shade, the butter yellow trend adds a summery twist without overwhelming a look.

Having already experimented with the sunshiny shade—Carpenter wore an Andie Anderson inspired minidress to her birthday celebrations last month, her recent buttery styling affirms that the colour is one of the most important in her summer rotation.

Wearing hers with a small white bag and white platform heels (of course) Carpenter played to the light and fresh energy of the trending colour. Whilst this colour combination felt both pretty and playful, I've also seen the butter yellow shade look supremely chic when styled up with richer shades including brown and burgundy.

Inspired by Carpenter's easy evening look, below I've curated an edit of the prettiest butter yellow dresses that you can shop now. Read on to discover the trend below.

SHOP THE BUTTER YELLOW DRESS TREND:

& Other Stories Tank Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Wear with a mary jane shoe or dress down with a retro trainer.

Reformation Kerrigan Linen Dress £228 SHOP NOW This lightweight linen dress is ideal for styling throughout the hot summer months.

H&M Flounce-Detail Mini Dress £22 SHOP NOW The frill dress trend is taking off this season.

Free People Palma Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, white and cornflower blue.

Nobodys Child Yellow Gingham Sleeveless Starlight Mini Dress £69 SHOP NOW The gingham print trend is taking off this season.

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow 6 £85 SHOP NOW Style with a burgundy bag for an elegant take on colour blocking.

Kitri Rosemary Buttercup Rosebud Midi Dress £165 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other colours.