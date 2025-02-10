If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.

After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the 7 key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking—and, more importantly, wearing.

1. Sporty Meets Polished

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, sneakers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.

Prada Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket $2050 SHOP NOW

Alo Yoga Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant $128 SHOP NOW

2. Hourglass Blazers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on it's own—the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.

Wilfred Claudine Blazer $124 SHOP NOW

Helsa Recycled Twill Curve Blazer $348 SHOP NOW

EAVES Rona Blazer $295 SHOP NOW

3. Statement Eyewear

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Sunglasses weren’t just an accessory—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversized retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.

Jenny Bird Shield Sunglasses $230 SHOP NOW

CELINE EYEWEAR Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW

Gentle Monster Glitz 02 Glasses $340 SHOP NOW

4. Belts On Top

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversized pieces feel intentional.

B-Low the Belt Flint Belts $135 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Pebble Embellished Leather Belt $550 SHOP NOW

Madewell Triple Keeper Suede Belt $68 SHOP NOW

5. Cape Coats

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.

Rue Sophie Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat $498 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Black Double Leather Cape Vest $1188 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape $150 SHOP NOW

6. Vintage Jewelry

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the ‘80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewelry made every look feel a little more special.

Breda Jane Revival Watch $195 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Prize Earrings $90 SHOP NOW

SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE Grand Orangerie De Perle 14-Karat Gold Pearl Necklace $1550 SHOP NOW

7. Fun Stockings

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colors peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights $15 SHOP NOW