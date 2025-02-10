Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Amongst Street Style Attendees This Season

If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.

After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the 7 key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking—and, more importantly, wearing.

1. Sporty Meets Polished

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, sneakers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.

Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket
Prada
Lightweight Re-Nylon Jacket

Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Gore-Tex Rubber-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Sneakers

Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant - Steel Grey
Alo Yoga
Afterglow Wide Leg Track Pant

2. Hourglass Blazers

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on it's own—the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.

Claudine Blazer
Wilfred
Claudine Blazer

Recycled Twill S Curve ジャケット
Helsa
Recycled Twill Curve Blazer

Rona Blazer
EAVES
Rona Blazer

3. Statement Eyewear

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Sunglasses weren’t just an accessory—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversized retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.

Jenny Bird the Shield Sunglasses
Jenny Bird
Shield Sunglasses

Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Rectangular-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Glitz 02 | Gentle Monster
Gentle Monster
Glitz 02 Glasses

4. Belts On Top

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversized pieces feel intentional.

B-Low the Belt Flint Belts
B-Low the Belt
Flint Belts

Pebble Embellished Leather Belt
LOEWE
Pebble Embellished Leather Belt

Triple Keeper Suede Belt
Madewell
Triple Keeper Suede Belt

5. Cape Coats

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.

Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat in Black | Rue Sophie
Rue Sophie
Wool & Cashmere Blend Grand Scarf Coat

Black Double Leather Cape Vest
TOTEME
Black Double Leather Cape Vest

Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape
COS
Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape

6. Vintage Jewelry

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the ‘80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewelry made every look feel a little more special.

Jane Revival 手錶
Breda
Jane Revival Watch

Heaven Mayhem Prize Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Prize Earrings

Grand Orangerie De Perle 14-Karat Gold Pearl Necklace
SOPHIE BILLE BRAHE
Grand Orangerie De Perle 14-Karat Gold Pearl Necklace

7. Fun Stockings

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colors peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

Set of 2 Heather Socks
Lele Sadoughi
Set of 2 Heather Socks

Wardrobe.nyc Lace Tights
Wardrobe.NYC
Lace Tights

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

