Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Amongst Street Style Attendees This Season
If there’s one thing I look forward to as much as the runway shows during New York Fashion Week, it’s the street style. There’s something about seeing how people interpret trends in real time—whether they’re editors running between shows, influencers making a statement, or off-duty models effortlessly pulling off the coolest looks. This season, I kept my eyes peeled for the standout pieces and styling tricks that felt fresh, and let’s just say, the fashion crowd did not disappoint. It's been clear season after season that personal style is thriving more than ever.
After a week of nonstop outfit-spotting, I narrowed it down to the 7 key trends that truly defined NYFW street style this season. Some of them were expected (cape coats were highly predicted to have a moment this year), while others took me by surprise in the best way. Whether you’re looking for easy outfit upgrades or just love keeping up with what’s next, these are the trends that had everyone talking—and, more importantly, wearing.
1. Sporty Meets Polished
This season, the fashion crowd mastered the art of mixing athletic pieces with refined tailoring, proving that sporty and sophisticated can go hand in hand. Think track jackets with pleated skirts, sneakers with soft suiting for just the right amount of contrast to keep things interesting.
2. Hourglass Blazers
Blazers have taken on a sculpted, cinched-in shape with an emphasis on the waist using bold proportions. Whether styled with wide-leg trousers, micro shorts, or even standing on it's own—the structured silhouette made every outfit feel instantly more powerful.
3. Statement Eyewear
Sunglasses weren’t just an accessory—they were the main event. From futuristic wraparounds to oversized retro frames, eye-catching shades added personality to even the simplest outfits.
4. Belts On Top
Whether it was a skinny belt over outerwear or a chunky buckle cinching a blazer, this styling trick was everywhere. It’s an easy way to add definition to a look and make even the most oversized pieces feel intentional.
5. Cape Coats
The greatest outerwear trend to come out of 2024 is still going strong—cape coats brought a dramatic yet effortless energy to NYFW street style. Draped over shoulders or fully fastened, they proved that statement-making outerwear is still a top priority.
6. Vintage Jewelry
Layered gold chains, heirloom-style brooches, and cocktail rings straight out of the ‘80s added a nostalgic touch to modern outfits. Whether thrifted or passed down, vintage-inspired jewelry made every look feel a little more special.
7. Fun Stockings
Tights weren’t just a layering essential—they were a focal point. Playful prints, lace details, and bold colors peeked out from under skirts and dresses, adding an extra dose of personality to cold-weather dressing.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
-
We're Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 5 Elegant Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen
Live from fashion week.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
Shop my fave $25 versions.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Stylish Londoners Have Officially Ditched Dresses for Skirts
The bolder, the better.
By Emma Spedding
-
Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
If Miuccia Prada says so.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Just Came Back From Paris—6 Coat Trends I Spotted Everywhere (and Bought Immediately)
*Adds to cart*
By Ana Escalante
-
Nobody Does It Better Than the Italians—6 Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Milan
Attenzione!
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Color Report: Every Shade Worth Remembering From the Spring 2025 Shows
No neutrals here.
By Eliza Huber
-
9 Trends Set to Define Spring 2025 Fashion
What to know from the spring/summer 2025 runways.
By Eliza Huber