5 Shoe Styles Frequent Flyer Celebrities Always Wear to the Airport

Festive season is just around the corner, and for many of us, this time of year requires a trip or two to the airport. Whether jetting off for some winter sun, flying abroad to visit family, or heading to the Alps for a quick ski session—the winter period often requires an up-to-date passport and a reliable packing list.

As anyone who travels often will tell you, there is much to be said for a good airport outfit. You'll want your look to feel put-together and polished enough so that you can travel straight from the airport to any events, but still comfortable enough to ensure that you feel at ease whilst in-flight. Often when I'm considering an airport outfit I take a look at what celebrities have been styling for their recent flights. As very frequent flyers, this particular style set has really come to master the art of dressing for the specific occasion. Choosing sleek silhouettes with a comfortable edge, I'm often aptly inspired after having had to scroll through recent outfits. Having come to understand the anatomy of a great airport look, with the help of my favourite celebrities, I can now appreciate that shoes are the most important part of any airport outfit.

Needing them to be comfortable, easy to slip on and off for security, and a style that you genuinely love to wear, they're often the hardest part of an airport outfit to get right. Keen to understand the styles that celebrities keep coming back to, naturally I spent some time figuring out exactly which shoes they call up on this specific occasion. Read on to discover the 5 airport-ready shoes celebrities always wear to the airport.

THE CELEBRITY AIRPORT SHOE OUTFITS TO COPY THIS SEASON:

1. LAURA HARRIER + GUM-SOLE TRAINERS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Any frequent flyer will tell you that there's no outfit combination more airport-proof than leggings and comfortable trainers. Styling hers with a flash of leopard print, Laura Harrier's trainers ensured lasting comfort for the flight whilst guaranteeing easy removal for any trips through security

SHOP GUM-SOLE TRAINERS:

Adidas Handball Spezial Trainers £90 SHOP NOW These classic trainers are a capsule wardrobe staple that you can style in endless ways.

Onitsuka Tiger GSM Trainers £130 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.

Puma Palermo Vintage Brown Trainers £75 SHOP NOW This warm brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

2. KATE MOSS + BALLET FLATS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Simultaneously chic and comfortable, ballet flats are one of the first shoe styles I think of when planning an airport look. Easy to slip on and off, these flat shoes ensure you breeze through security, all the while setting you up for an elegant look upon arrival.

SHOP BALLET FLATS:

Mango Leather Ballet Flats £50 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £97 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear without.

JIL SANDER Gathered Leather Ballet Flats £640 SHOP NOW These also come in a vivid red style.

3. ZOE SALDANA + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Perfectly polished, glossy loafers are some of my favourite shoes to wear to the airport. Pairing well with a thick sock for additional comfort, this classy shoe trend instils a polished silhouette in ways few other flat shoes ever could. To give your look a casual edge, follow Zoe Saldaña's lead and style your loafers with baggy jeans, a cosy cardigan and a warm layer on top.

SHOP LOAFERS:

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW Style with jeans to get Saldana's look.

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW These also come in off-white and silver.

Mango Leather Loafers £90 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

4. DAKOTA JOHNSON + SUEDE SHOES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: The suede shoe trend is taking off this winter. With a relaxed, boho edge, these comfortable shoes impart a chic energy that can lift your outfits like no other. Style with a flash of colour and wear a bold red knit over your shoulders, à la Johnson.

SHOP SUEDE SHOES:

Zara Flat Split Suede Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW These slip-on shoes are perfect for daily styling.

Massimo Dutti Split Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots £159 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe £268 SHOP NOW The boat shoes trend is taking off right now.

5. ELIZABETH OLSEN + PULL-ON BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Winter time calls for excellent boots, but with the faff of buckles and zips, they're not always the most practical shoes to wear to the airport. Luckily, chic pull-on styles have been trending this season, and Elizabeth Olsen's pair have inspired me to shop the style myself.

SHOP PULL-ON BOOTS:

H&M Calf-High Leather Boots £110 SHOP NOW Style these tucked into jeans or wear them underneath a wide-leg pair.

Russell & Bromley Mid-Calf Chelsea Boots £325 SHOP NOW The Chelsea boots trend is on the up this winter.