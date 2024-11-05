5 Shoe Styles Frequent Flyer Celebrities Always Wear to the Airport
Festive season is just around the corner, and for many of us, this time of year requires a trip or two to the airport. Whether jetting off for some winter sun, flying abroad to visit family, or heading to the Alps for a quick ski session—the winter period often requires an up-to-date passport and a reliable packing list.
As anyone who travels often will tell you, there is much to be said for a good airport outfit. You'll want your look to feel put-together and polished enough so that you can travel straight from the airport to any events, but still comfortable enough to ensure that you feel at ease whilst in-flight. Often when I'm considering an airport outfit I take a look at what celebrities have been styling for their recent flights. As very frequent flyers, this particular style set has really come to master the art of dressing for the specific occasion. Choosing sleek silhouettes with a comfortable edge, I'm often aptly inspired after having had to scroll through recent outfits. Having come to understand the anatomy of a great airport look, with the help of my favourite celebrities, I can now appreciate that shoes are the most important part of any airport outfit.
Needing them to be comfortable, easy to slip on and off for security, and a style that you genuinely love to wear, they're often the hardest part of an airport outfit to get right. Keen to understand the styles that celebrities keep coming back to, naturally I spent some time figuring out exactly which shoes they call up on this specific occasion. Read on to discover the 5 airport-ready shoes celebrities always wear to the airport.
THE CELEBRITY AIRPORT SHOE OUTFITS TO COPY THIS SEASON:
1. LAURA HARRIER + GUM-SOLE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Any frequent flyer will tell you that there's no outfit combination more airport-proof than leggings and comfortable trainers. Styling hers with a flash of leopard print, Laura Harrier's trainers ensured lasting comfort for the flight whilst guaranteeing easy removal for any trips through security
SHOP GUM-SOLE TRAINERS:
These classic trainers are a capsule wardrobe staple that you can style in endless ways.
This warm brown shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
2. KATE MOSS + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Simultaneously chic and comfortable, ballet flats are one of the first shoe styles I think of when planning an airport look. Easy to slip on and off, these flat shoes ensure you breeze through security, all the while setting you up for an elegant look upon arrival.
SHOP BALLET FLATS:
3. ZOE SALDANA + LOAFERS
Style Notes: Perfectly polished, glossy loafers are some of my favourite shoes to wear to the airport. Pairing well with a thick sock for additional comfort, this classy shoe trend instils a polished silhouette in ways few other flat shoes ever could. To give your look a casual edge, follow Zoe Saldaña's lead and style your loafers with baggy jeans, a cosy cardigan and a warm layer on top.
SHOP LOAFERS:
4. DAKOTA JOHNSON + SUEDE SHOES
Style Notes: The suede shoe trend is taking off this winter. With a relaxed, boho edge, these comfortable shoes impart a chic energy that can lift your outfits like no other. Style with a flash of colour and wear a bold red knit over your shoulders, à la Johnson.
SHOP SUEDE SHOES:
5. ELIZABETH OLSEN + PULL-ON BOOTS
Style Notes: Winter time calls for excellent boots, but with the faff of buckles and zips, they're not always the most practical shoes to wear to the airport. Luckily, chic pull-on styles have been trending this season, and Elizabeth Olsen's pair have inspired me to shop the style myself.
SHOP PULL-ON BOOTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
