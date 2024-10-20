Of All the Boot Trends This Season, It’s This Simple, Never-Date Pair Fashion People Can’t Get Enough of
I know that this is an unpopular opinion, but winter is actually my favourite time of the year. Between the crisp breeze, the cosy layers, and the hot drinks that continue to flow, the coldest season is always far more enjoyable that I ever expect to be. Naturally, another huge part of winter's appeal is the expanding fashion potential. Finally free to layer once more, I find myself so much more inspired at this time of year, and this season I'm channelling my inspiration to help me track down the perfect winter boot.
Although cowboy boots and biker styles have piqued my interest, I've found that my eye keeps wandering back to the simple, timeless and fuss-free pull-one boots that are starting to crop up everywhere right now.
With a wide-leg cut and zipperless design, this emerging boots trend is void of excess embellishments or sculptural cuts, and instead employs a small block heel and a simple, monochrome wash of colour to give it a relaxed and effortless energy.
Generally available in lengths ranging from tall ankle boots to knee-grazing pairs, this boot style is easy to work into your daily rotation. Wear a knee-high pair with a mini or midi dress, or wear a shorter pair with jeans or with wide-leg trousers tucked in.
Riffing off the success of Frye's iconic Campus Boots—that are unfortunately only available to shop in the US—the simple silhouette has taken on a life of its own this season. Newly found in a growing range of high street collections, including from the likes of H&M, Zara, Reformation and Arket, high-street labels are backing the trend that's set to dominate this winter.
Eager to call a pair my own, below I've curated an edit of the best pull-on boots available to shop right now.
The mid-block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
