This Is *the* Controversial Skirt Trend to Wear With Flip-Flops This Summer

We've all seen low-rise jeans return, along with their distant cousin, skinny jeans , thanks to the Y2K resurgence over the last few years. What you may not know is that low-rise skirts are on the rise now. Silk and satin bias-cut skirts are always all the rage during summer, but they're returning in a new form this summer.

Actress Laura Harrier was spotted in Paris heading to dinner with her bestie Lori Harvey in a chic and skin-baring, low-waisted skirt and bandeau set from the Courrèges spring/summer 2025 collection, paired with white heeled flip-flops (the perfect summer outfit).

She managed to look both dressy and casual as her low-rise skirt does all the talking. Summer is the time to express your true personal style while surviving the heat, and this look inspired me to remember that less is more. Bare midriffs and open-toe shoes are my favorite combination. If you think it might be yours, keep scrolling.

On Laura Harrier: Courrèges Illusion Bra ($750) and skirt

