This Is *the* Controversial Skirt Trend to Wear With Flip-Flops This Summer

We've all seen low-rise jeans return, along with their distant cousin, skinny jeans, thanks to the Y2K resurgence over the last few years. What you may not know is that low-rise skirts are on the rise now. Silk and satin bias-cut skirts are always all the rage during summer, but they're returning in a new form this summer.

Actress Laura Harrier was spotted in Paris heading to dinner with her bestie Lori Harvey in a chic and skin-baring, low-waisted skirt and bandeau set from the Courrèges spring/summer 2025 collection, paired with white heeled flip-flops (the perfect summer outfit).

She managed to look both dressy and casual as her low-rise skirt does all the talking. Summer is the time to express your true personal style while surviving the heat, and this look inspired me to remember that less is more. Bare midriffs and open-toe shoes are my favorite combination. If you think it might be yours, keep scrolling.

Laura Harrier wearing a white skirt and bandeau with white flip flops in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Courrèges Illusion Bra ($750) and skirt

Shop the Look

Woman wearing a white bandeau top

Top Secret
Tiny Tube Bandeau Bra

Paloma Skirt
GUIZIO
Paloma Skirt

Carolyn Sandal - 5 / White / Leather
Jeffrey Campbell
Carolyn Sandals

Black leather bag with silver hardware from Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Zoe Small Pebbled Leather Pochette

Shop More Low-Rise Skirts

The Lia Skirt
Bella Venice
The Lia Skirt

Denim Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Denim Maxi Skirt

Olivia Low Waist Skirt
Reformation
Olivia Low Waist Skirt

Wrap Skirt
ZARA
Wrap Skirt

Blossom Skirt
BUCI
Blossom Skirt

Sea Rue Knit Midi Skirt
Sea
Rue Knit Midi Skirt

Satin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt

Fame Pleated Midi Skirt
LIONESS
Fame Pleated Midi Skirt

Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

