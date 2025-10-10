It's Controversial (I Know), But Frequent Fashion Flyers Swear By This Jeans Outfit for Long Flights

Last week, the model and entrepreneur was seen arriving back at the London Airport from Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck and a long black leather jacket from The Row, styled with black jeans courtesy of Phoebe Philo, croc-embossed kitten-heeled ankle boots from Khaite, and The Row's iconic Margaux bag. As always, she finished off the look with oversize sunglasses.
Jeans and heeled boots at the airport may be controversial, but think about it: If you're going to buy an overpriced water bottle and carry luxurious luggage, you'll want an expensive-looking outfit to match the vibe. That's where black jeans and croc-embossed boots come in. These two pieces alone exude a rich appearance, and when styled together, they create an outfit that looks like you hired a stylist.
So take a note from Huntington-Whiteley and wear this denim outfit to the airport, or at least to the office or brunch with friends, please. That said, keep scrolling to shop the pieces needed to re-create her look.
Get the Look
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Turtleneck
Wear this alone or style it under a button-down shirt for a chic layered look.
H&M
Wide-Leg Jeans
These have a slight barrel-leg shape to them, like Huntington-Whiteley's Phoebe Philo jeans.
Sanctuary
Vegan Leather Coat
A fall wardrobe essential—especially if you live in NYC or London.
Toteme
The Mid-Heel 50mm Crocodile-Embossed Leather Ankle Boots
Don't let anyone tell you that ankle boots are "out" this fall. Some of the chicest boot styles you can find on the market are ankle boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.