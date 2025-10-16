Bella Hadid Just Put a Sexy Spin on the Runway Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2026

And just like that, the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has come and gone. All day, we enjoyed incredible backstage content featuring stunning models or Angels like Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, and Angel Reese as they prepared to walk the runway. As if the day couldn't get any better, at the eleventh hour, supermodel Bella Hadid, who wasn't officially announced, was seen in NYC heading to the show. The Who What Wear team couldn't contain their excitement, eager to see what glamorous Angel wings, bold makeup, bombshell hairstyle, and elegant lingerie she would wear. Finally, Hadid made her presence felt on the runway, not just once but twice, showcasing two very different yet sexy looks. The first? A bold, head-to-toe red outfit. And our favorite—a stunning silver-fringed lingerie look.
Not only did we enjoy the retro showgirl glamour that the second outfit evoked, but we also loved how the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show executive creative director, Adam Selman, added a sexy twist to a fashion trend expected to dominate next year—fringe. During the spring 2026 fashion season, which just wrapped last week, fringe was everywhere—and I seriously mean everywhere. From New York to Paris, collections by designers like Fforme, Ulla Johnson, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Balmain, and even Chanel showcased fringe on dresses, jackets, scarves, bags, and skirts, providing movement, dimension, and texture for both visual and tactile appeal. The same effect was seen with Hadid's metallic fringed bra, which was attached to a sultry, fringed skirt and layered over white lace underwear. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see Hadid's jaw-dropping fringe lingerie runway look.
Bella Hadid's 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway Looks
The Fringe Trend in the Spring 2026 Runway Collections
