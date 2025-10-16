Sorry, Thongs—Gigi Hadid Just Brought Back This "Dated" Rival at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and her walk is always one of the most memorable, from her 2015 debut as a "Pink girl" to last year's glittery pink teddy for the show's return to New York in 2024. This year, well, let's just say the performance went straight to the top of her all-time hits, and not just because the supermodel looked fantastic on the runway to the soundtrack of Madison Beer singing "Make You Mine" sultrily in the background, surrounded by fan dancers. Her look also made a strong statement about the state of lingerie in 2025—without Hadid having to say a single word. The message: Thongs, you're done. It's time for the return of the boyshort.
After years of thong supremacy, it would take a lot for them to be dethroned, but Hadid kicking off her night in a pair of hot-pink lace boyshorts might just be impactful enough to get the job done. With the "dated" lingerie trend, she wore a matching longline bra (bedazzled with tiny rhinestones), another oft-forgotten piece in the vast world of undergarments, as well as a voluminous pink cape made of flowers that draped behind her throughout her walk. To complete the ensemble, she strutted in a pair of strappy pink heeled sandals.
She wasn't the only model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that ditched more expected thongs for boyshort underwear. Alex Consani and Adriana Lima both, too, donned boyshorts on the catwalk. Plus, adding to this claim, Hadid's second look didn't feature the no-lines bottoms either. Instead, she wore a white, corset one-piece with flowy attached shorts that accompanied her supersized matching wings. A coincidence? We think not.
Sure, thongs will never be truly "out." They're too practical to leave our underwear drawers for good. Will boyshorts, however, come back to give them a run for their money in 2025? All signs point to yes.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.