According to TikTok, Reformation's New Bag Is a Great Alt for The Row's Margaux

There's arguably no purse that's more in demand right now than The Row's Margaux, a slightly structured top-handle bag that comes in a variety of colors, materials, and sizes. It is almost always sold out and has recently been referred to as the next Birkin bag by a variety of publications, including Highsnobiety and Business of Fashion. It's been around for years and is beloved by many, but the Margaux has kept a fairly low profile for most of its life, much like the designers responsible for it (ahem, the Olsen twins). That's not the case anymore, though, with the tote garnering an internet-wide fanbase, all of which would happily buy one of their own if it didn't range in price from $4000 to $7000 and wasn't getting harder to find by the day.

Because of this, it's not entirely surprising that brands from all across fashion are coming up with their takes on the bag style, which is rectangular and big enough to fit all of your essentials and then some, even in the smallest size. One of those alts was just released by Reformation in the form of its Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag that comes in two colorways (brown and black) and is made of smooth, cow leather and pebbled leather, respectively. According to Los Angeles–based stylist and content creator Sara Walker, who owns both The Row's Margaux bag and Reformation's Patrizia Bowling Bag, Ref's take is the way to go for anyone who's been on the lookout for a more affordable way to get the Margaux look.

In a TikTok posted earlier this week, Walker, who was traveling in New York at the time, showcased her new Patrizia bag that she used as her travel companion for the trip, noting its similarities with her 17-inch Margaux bag. She chose the black, pebbled-leather version. According to Walker, she bought her taupe Margaux bag in December because she wanted something she could travel with. And while she loves it, Walker told Who What Wear that because of its light color, she does find herself wanting to be extra careful with it, especially when traveling. "I love that the Ref bag is black and I am less worried about it being marked or worn in," she says. She added that the Patrizia bag was great for travel: "It held up well and fit perfectly under the seat on the airplane."

As for their aesthetic similarities, Walker named the bags' shared size, shape, and lightweight leather of both bags. "The leather is a bit softer on my Row one, but Ref is pretty similar," she says. "Also, [the] Ref one is a bit more square, while The Row one has that distinct Margaux shape."

At $598, Reformation's style isn't exactly cheap, but it's far more affordable than The Row's version. Plus, it can be ordered right this second without any expected wait times, meaning that you should be able to head off on vacation or just to the office with one of your own by late next week. See the two bags side by side and decide for yourself if the Patrizia bag is a good enough alt to satisfy your Margaux cravings below. I, for one, am trusting Walker with this one.

Shop Margaux Bags Currently Available

The Row Ew Margaux Bag in Leather $5300 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Margaux 17 Bag in Leather $5090 SHOP NOW

The Row Ew Margaux Bag in Leather $5300 SHOP NOW

Shop Reformation's New Patrizia Bag

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag $598 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag $598 SHOP NOW

