Angelina Jolie Reached Peak Demure in Venice Wearing These 3 Classy Fall Colors

Whenever I need a dose of refined style inspiration, Angelina Jolie is my go-to muse. Known for cultivating a chic aesthetic, the actor and philanthropist consistently shines in sleek monochrome outfits that embrace comfort whilst exuding sophistication. Her preference for minimalist designs in understated hues allows her to maintain a classic silhouette that never goes out of style.

This week, as she graced the Venice Film Festival, Jolie continued to showcase her signature elegance with a series of stunning floor-length gowns. However, what caught my eye were the subtle yet striking autumn color trends that have quietly made their way into her wardrobe rotation. Sophisticated yet on-trend, Jolie's recent looks have inspired me to rethink my own autumn wardrobe.

Keep reading to discover the three seasonal shades that Jolie is already embracing.

THE THREE AUTUMN COLOR TRENDS ANGELINA JOLIE IS LOVING RIGHT NOW

1. CHOCOLATE BROWN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For its luxurious quality and depth of tone, the chocolate-brown colour trend is a firm favourite amongst fashion people for autumn. Incorporating it with a pretty draped dress, Jolie nodded to the growing color trend in a low-key way this week. Opt for it in place of black for a striking yet wearable base which is perfect for styling across the cooler months.

SHOP CHOCOLATE BROWN:

Reiss Lyra Mesh Jersey Ruched Midi Dress $240 SHOP NOW Style with lighter brown slingbacks for a sleek tonal look.

Reformation Wiley Knit Top $78 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

ZARA Long Straight Skirt $40 SHOP NOW So versatile.

2. BEIGE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A more wearable alternative to bright white, beige tones bring a fresh element to an outfit without the need for color. Styling a beige dress with a bright red lip, Jolie kept her signature sophisticated style intact on the Venice Film Festival red carpet this week.

SHOP BEIGE:

MANGO Pleated A-Line Dress $129 SHOP NOW Pleats are coming though as a major trend this autumn.

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater $59 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans or straight-leg trousers.

MANGO Flowy Straight-Fit Pants $46 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers will soon become your most-reached-for pair.

3. BLACK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: It's no secret that black is one of Jolie's favorite colors to wear, so I wasn't surprised to see it feature in one of her red carpet looks this week. Wearing a sweeping black dress with a small leopard broach, she proved that black will always be a wardrobe non-negotiable, particularly during the colder months.

SHOP BLACK:

Reformation Raine Knit Dress $178 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe needs an LBD.

ZARA Ruched Shoulder Pad Top $36 SHOP NOW The oversized shoulder pads will add a dramatic element to your look.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Pants $170 SHOP NOW These also come in grey and mole.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.