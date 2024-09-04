Angelina Jolie Reached Peak Demure in Venice Wearing These 3 Classy Fall Colors
Whenever I need a dose of refined style inspiration, Angelina Jolie is my go-to muse. Known for cultivating a chic aesthetic, the actor and philanthropist consistently shines in sleek monochrome outfits that embrace comfort whilst exuding sophistication. Her preference for minimalist designs in understated hues allows her to maintain a classic silhouette that never goes out of style.
This week, as she graced the Venice Film Festival, Jolie continued to showcase her signature elegance with a series of stunning floor-length gowns. However, what caught my eye were the subtle yet striking autumn color trends that have quietly made their way into her wardrobe rotation. Sophisticated yet on-trend, Jolie's recent looks have inspired me to rethink my own autumn wardrobe.
Keep reading to discover the three seasonal shades that Jolie is already embracing.
THE THREE AUTUMN COLOR TRENDS ANGELINA JOLIE IS LOVING RIGHT NOW
1. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: For its luxurious quality and depth of tone, the chocolate-brown colour trend is a firm favourite amongst fashion people for autumn. Incorporating it with a pretty draped dress, Jolie nodded to the growing color trend in a low-key way this week. Opt for it in place of black for a striking yet wearable base which is perfect for styling across the cooler months.
SHOP CHOCOLATE BROWN:
Style with lighter brown slingbacks for a sleek tonal look.
2. BEIGE
Style Notes: A more wearable alternative to bright white, beige tones bring a fresh element to an outfit without the need for color. Styling a beige dress with a bright red lip, Jolie kept her signature sophisticated style intact on the Venice Film Festival red carpet this week.
SHOP BEIGE:
These comfortable trousers will soon become your most-reached-for pair.
3. BLACK
Style Notes: It's no secret that black is one of Jolie's favorite colors to wear, so I wasn't surprised to see it feature in one of her red carpet looks this week. Wearing a sweeping black dress with a small leopard broach, she proved that black will always be a wardrobe non-negotiable, particularly during the colder months.
SHOP BLACK:
Every great wardrobe needs an LBD.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
