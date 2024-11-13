Elegant, Rich Looking, and Pretty to a Fault: Meet the Trend Fashion People Are Losing It Over
If I'm being real with myself, I've never been much of a dress person. I rely on skirts, trousers, and jeans for 99% of my outfits, only opting for the dresses in my closet for special occasions or days when I'm feeling especially stumped about what to wear. Some dresses, however, are simply superior to the rest, and when they come around, my usual tendency to avoid the clothing genre goes right out the window.
One such dress debuted on Tory Burch's S/S 24 runway last September during New York Fashion Week. Well over a year later, I can still remember the first time I saw it and the immediate pull I felt to eventually make it mine. Shown in two colors—soft jade and royal purple—the dress featured allover delicate draping, a sheer sleeve, and a micro hemline. It was not unlike the Grecian dresses you see women in paintings and sculptures wear from thousands of years ago, though far more modern and practical in today's fashion landscape.
It became clear not long after that I wasn't the only person in attendance at the show or watching from afar who took a liking to what's now called the Goddess Dress. In November, Emily Ratajkowski attended the CFDA Awards alongside Tory Burch wearing the dress with matching satin peep-toe mules. Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine wore a custom version to Variety's 2024 Power of Women event a few months after the show. At the two Tory Burch shows that have taken place since the Goddess Dress debuted, I've seen the dress on multiple attendees. It was also worn on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this fall.
When I set my mind to something, rarely can anyone stop me, and I set my mind to obtaining the Goddess Dress no matter what. To get a feel for what it would look like on me, I borrowed one to wear to the Monaco Grand Prix in May of this year. Once I had it in my possession, I knew I had to have it. Ahead of fashion week, I splurged and never looked back, styling it for Tory Burch's show with a black Proenza Schouler technical jacket and a Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag from a few seasons prior. I've never received so many compliments.
Shortly thereafter, the Goddess Dress was brought back in a new colorway and different silhouettes, including a midi skirt and matching top. Its unique draping method was also used in subsequent Tory Burch collections, becoming almost a signature for the brand at this point and something fans like myself look forward to seeing and shopping.
Shop draped dresses and separates from Tory Burch:
This season, draping proved to be one of the most present fabric techniques on the runways, tying back to a larger aesthetic we called "craving romance" that features an abundance of sheer and chiffon fabrics, soft florals and colors, and, of course, wispy draping. At Stella McCartney, the trend took shape in the form of minidresses in a variety of colors and lightweight materials. Tory Burch continued the trend with sheer silk blouses in white and mauve that were styled alongside ruched trousers in an almost NSFW fashion. Perhaps most impactful were the sculpture-like tops and dresses at Victoria Beckham's show, which appeared to be molded to each model's skin like papier-mâché or clay.
All that is to say that the delicate drapes from Tory Burch's show all the way back in 2023 aren't some sort of fleeting trend. We'll be seeing new iterations well into 2025, making now the perfect time to invest in one of the prettiest trends you'll find in the year ahead. From skirts and tops to dresses, shop the drapiest pieces on the market below. As I'm someone who invested a lot into this trend, trust me—it's worth it.
Shop the draped-fabric trend:
The best part about a matching set is that you can wear the pieces together or separate.
Shop the matching Draped Balloon Skirt ($50).
The sheer touches make this dress even more buyable, not to mention the price tag.
Anyone who's never tried Liberowe needs to ASAP. You'll feel and see the quality and love in every piece.
I fell hard and fast for this dress when I saw it on the runway.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's (Early) Black Friday Sale
Get a jump start with these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The State of Style: 7 Major Shifts Defining 2024 Fashion
A deep dive into the fashion zeitgeist.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
J.Lo Wore the Elegant Trend That Makes Every Outfit Look Straight Out of an Audrey Hepburn Movie
From "Charade" to "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
By Eliza Huber
-
I Love Them—I'm Sorry: 36 Elegant Buys on My Fall Shopping List
They haunt me.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—30 Elegant Picks I'm Eyeing From Mango, COS, and Nordstrom
These are too chic to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Meet This Holiday Season's Most Covetable Accessories
Yes, this is a gifting hint.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 32 Elegant Fall Dresses Look Incredibly Chic With Boots
A perfect match.
By Caitlin Burnett