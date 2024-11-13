Elegant, Rich Looking, and Pretty to a Fault: Meet the Trend Fashion People Are Losing It Over

A collage showcasing celebrities, models, and editors wearing the draped fabric dress and skirt trend.
(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images; Launchmetrics Spotlight; The Style Stalker; Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)
If I'm being real with myself, I've never been much of a dress person. I rely on skirts, trousers, and jeans for 99% of my outfits, only opting for the dresses in my closet for special occasions or days when I'm feeling especially stumped about what to wear. Some dresses, however, are simply superior to the rest, and when they come around, my usual tendency to avoid the clothing genre goes right out the window.

One such dress debuted on Tory Burch's S/S 24 runway last September during New York Fashion Week. Well over a year later, I can still remember the first time I saw it and the immediate pull I felt to eventually make it mine. Shown in two colors—soft jade and royal purple—the dress featured allover delicate draping, a sheer sleeve, and a micro hemline. It was not unlike the Grecian dresses you see women in paintings and sculptures wear from thousands of years ago, though far more modern and practical in today's fashion landscape.

Model wearing a semi-sheer draped minidress on the runway at Tory Burch's spring/summer 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.

Tory Burch S/S 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Model wearing a semi-sheer draped minidress on the runway at Tory Burch's spring/summer 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.

Tory Burch S/S 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It became clear not long after that I wasn't the only person in attendance at the show or watching from afar who took a liking to what's now called the Goddess Dress. In November, Emily Ratajkowski attended the CFDA Awards alongside Tory Burch wearing the dress with matching satin peep-toe mules. Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine wore a custom version to Variety's 2024 Power of Women event a few months after the show. At the two Tory Burch shows that have taken place since the Goddess Dress debuted, I've seen the dress on multiple attendees. It was also worn on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this fall.

Bruna Marquezine is seen attending Variety's 2024 Power of Women in Uptown, Manhattan on May 02, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

When I set my mind to something, rarely can anyone stop me, and I set my mind to obtaining the Goddess Dress no matter what. To get a feel for what it would look like on me, I borrowed one to wear to the Monaco Grand Prix in May of this year. Once I had it in my possession, I knew I had to have it. Ahead of fashion week, I splurged and never looked back, styling it for Tory Burch's show with a black Proenza Schouler technical jacket and a Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Cat Eye Bag from a few seasons prior. I've never received so many compliments.

Who What Wear editors Eliza Huber and Lauren Eggertsen at the Tory Burch show. Huber is wearing a draped miniskirt with a black jacket.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Shortly thereafter, the Goddess Dress was brought back in a new colorway and different silhouettes, including a midi skirt and matching top. Its unique draping method was also used in subsequent Tory Burch collections, becoming almost a signature for the brand at this point and something fans like myself look forward to seeing and shopping.

Shop draped dresses and separates from Tory Burch:

tory burch, Silk Jersey Dress
tory burch
Silk Jersey Goddess Dress

tory burch, Ruched Jersey Skirt
tory burch
Ruched Jersey Skirt

tory burch, Jersey Drapey Dress
tory burch
Jersey Drapey Dress

tory burch, Twisted Jersey Skirt
tory burch
Twisted Jersey Skirt

This season, draping proved to be one of the most present fabric techniques on the runways, tying back to a larger aesthetic we called "craving romance" that features an abundance of sheer and chiffon fabrics, soft florals and colors, and, of course, wispy draping. At Stella McCartney, the trend took shape in the form of minidresses in a variety of colors and lightweight materials. Tory Burch continued the trend with sheer silk blouses in white and mauve that were styled alongside ruched trousers in an almost NSFW fashion. Perhaps most impactful were the sculpture-like tops and dresses at Victoria Beckham's show, which appeared to be molded to each model's skin like papier-mâché or clay.

A model at the spring/summer 2025 Stella McCartney show wearing a nude draped minidress with red heels.

Stella McCartney S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the spring/summer 2025 Tory Burch show wearing a sheer white draped blouse with brown trousers, sunglasses, and peep-toe heels.

Tory Burch S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the spring/summer 2025 Victoria Beckham show wearing a draped sheer floral dress with clear heels.

Victoria Beckham S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All that is to say that the delicate drapes from Tory Burch's show all the way back in 2023 aren't some sort of fleeting trend. We'll be seeing new iterations well into 2025, making now the perfect time to invest in one of the prettiest trends you'll find in the year ahead. From skirts and tops to dresses, shop the drapiest pieces on the market below. As I'm someone who invested a lot into this trend, trust me—it's worth it.

Shop the draped-fabric trend:

Elvira Velvet Dress
Reformation
Elvira Velvet Dress

This velvet option is perfect for holiday parties this season.

Top
ZARA
Top

The best part about a matching set is that you can wear the pieces together or separate.

Shop the matching Draped Balloon Skirt ($50).

Astri Maxi Dress
superdown
Astri Maxi Dress

The sheer touches make this dress even more buyable, not to mention the price tag.

Draped Jersey Top
H&M
Draped Jersey Top

An ethereal look for just $10.

Asymmetric Draped Georgette Mini Dress
ALAÏA
Asymmetric Draped Georgette Mini Dress

This dress lives rent-free in my head.

Suvi Knit Dress
Reformation
Suvi Knit Dress

Looking rich is as easy as wearing this dress—done.

Fawn Ruched Column Gown
A.L.C.
Fawn Ruched Column Gown

Gorgeous.

Ester Ruched Stretch-Tencel™ Lyocell Jersey Tank
AGOLDE
Ester Ruched Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Jersey Tank

Don't settle for basic tanks and tees.

Shirred Maxi Skirt
Norma Kamali
Shirred Maxi Skirt

Charcoal is my color of choice in the fall and winter.

Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Foldover Edge
H&M
Off-the-Shoulder Dress With Foldover Edge

A perfect LBD.

Luna Draped Wool-Blend Moire Top
LIBEROWE
Luna Draped Wool-Blend Moire Top

Anyone who's never tried Liberowe needs to ASAP. You'll feel and see the quality and love in every piece.

Ruched Maxi Dress
COS
Ruched Maxi Dress

COS has been so good lately.

Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation
Ezlynn Knit Top

This color, though.

Long Sleeve Jersey Asymmetric Dress
FERRAGAMO
Long Sleeve Jersey Asymmetric Dress

I fell hard and fast for this dress when I saw it on the runway.

Contour Pera Dress
Contour
Pera Dress

Pair this dress with matching brown tights for a cool, monochromatic ensemble.

Long Draped Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Long Draped Dress

Just easy.

Sheer Knit Draped Top
Helsa
Sheer Knit Draped Top

I'm loving this combination of sheer fabric and draped material.

Effie Knit Skirt
Reformation
Effie Knit Skirt

Stunning.

Guisa Fringed Shirred Silk-Blend Gown
Khaite
Guisa Fringed Shirred Silk-Blend Gown

Khaite does draping so well.

Eula Dress
Tove
Eula Dress

The perfect dress for a warm vacation away from winter.

Draped Midi Dress Limited Edition
ZARA
Draped Midi Dress Limited Edition

Yes, yes, 1000% yes.

Musing Top
Wilfred
Musing Top

This color has been everywhere lately.

Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Details - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Details

Just do it—you know you want to.

Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress
COS
Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress

I've had my eye on this tie-waist dress for weeks now.

Draped Jersey Dress
H&M
Draped Jersey Dress

Only $36? Say less.

Draped 100% Silk Wrap Top
ZARA
Draped 100% Silk Wrap Top

Oh, this one is fun.

Goddess Dress
Norma Kamali
Goddess Dress

Another Goddess Dress to add to my collection.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

